Today's news headlines: Thousands hit by property tax trap; and concern over new Covid variant as cases hit ten-month high

Revealed: the real winners and losers in property tax shake-up

Tens of thousands of homeowners are caught in a ‘property tax trap’ that will see them face even bigger bills after Revenue revaluations. An analysis of Revenue figures by the Irish Independent reveals exactly where the increased tax bills are most likely to hit.

How does your county fare under the new valuation rules?

Every county and council area is coming out of the valuation process differently. Before the local council decides whether to increase or decrease the bill by 15pc from the base rate, here’s what homeowners are looking at in each county.

‘People need an outlet and they have it back’ – revellers return to late-night spots

Night owls and dancefloor sensations have their groove back after 590 days in the wilderness as nightclubs and late bars flung open their doors last night

Concerns over new variants as hospitals start to strain

Concern has emerged over a new Covid variant as 2,466 more cases of the virus were reported here yesterday, the highest since January. It comes as the UK Health Security Agency said preliminary evidence revealed the offshoot of the Delta variant – which has been found in Ireland – may spread faster.

Boy seeks to have award over injuries during birth trebled to €61m

The HSE has failed in a High Court application to adjourn a significant action by a catastrophically injured boy for orders seeking to treble the value of his special damages claim to €61m.

‘Keystone Cops meets Father Ted stuff’ – publicans hit out at ticket-only rule for nightclubs and live venues unveiled this evening

The pub industry has hit out at rules released last night that will require nightclubs to be ticket-only from next week. Patrons will now need a ticket to get into nightclubs and live events, with the new controls to be introduced next week.

Over 400 motorists exceeded speed limits during nationwide Slow Down Day

More than 400 vehicles were caught speeding by gardaí during a clampdown this week. National Slow Down Day was held over a 24-hour period between 7am on Thursday and 7am yesterday.

Halyna Hutchins ‘enchanted’ everybody she met while filming in Ireland

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins - who was killed on the set of Alec Baldwin's latest film yesterday - enchanted those she met during her time in Ireland last year, filming an as yet untitled period drama. Alicia Clements, of Birr Castle, in Co Offaly, recalled the Ukrainian’s creativity and her “authentic way of working as well as her vision”.

Spanish cops swoop on Kinahan cartel associate Gary Vickery in Lanzarote