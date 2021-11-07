Today's news headlines: Third jab for the over-60s ‘urgently needed’, and Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave ‘ran toxic campaigns’

Here are the top stories of the day.

Delays in booster jabs to over-60s 'could cost lives'

The Government is coming under increasing pressure this weekend over the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine booster injections programme, with one health expert warning that delays in giving a third jab to the over-60s “could cost lives”.

Web Summit's Paddy Cosgrave 'ran toxic campaigns' against Varadkar and IDA

The Web Summit chief executive, Paddy Cosgrave, is accused of using company resources to run “toxic” campaigns and vendettas against Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste’s friend, Maitiú Ó’Tuathail, the IDA, and his former school pals and Web Summit co-founders.

Covid’s grip on Ireland: virus rises and falls

The county with the lowest incidence rate of new Covid-19 infections, Monaghan, has the lowest uptake of the vaccine, with nearly a fifth of the eligible population over 12 unvaccinated.

Testing and contact tracing in schools being considered

Recommendations on testing and contact tracing in schools are among measures being considered by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, according to chief medical officer Tony Holohan.

Ryan tests positive for Covid-19

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating after taking a precautionary PCR test.

Ireland's Best Law Firms 2022: full list

More than 1,000 legal professionals took part in our peer-to-peer survey, selecting the country’s leading firms and recommending their areas of expertise from 24 categories.

Donegal abuse report ‘inaccurate,’ say gardaí

Gardaí have claimed there are “factual inaccuracies” in a report that reveals prolonged and devastating sexual assaults of 18 residents of a disability centre in Donegal.

Liverpool FC rejected lawyers’ advice to help Sean Cox – ex-CEO

Liverpool FC’s former chief executive says the Premier League club disregarded lawyers’ advice to distance the club from helping Sean Cox, the Meath man who was viciously attacked in 2018 by a Roma football fan in Liverpool before a Champions League match.

‘I’d prefer to go to jail than wear a mask’ - TD

A TD told a member of the Oireachtas Covid-19 compliance team that he would “sooner go to jail” than wear a mask in Leinster House.

No process necessary: Ryan handpicks former colleagues for climate council

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan appointed his former special adviser and a former Green Party election candidate as members of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), without going through any formal public appointment process.

Thousands take part in climate protest in Dublin