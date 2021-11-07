Today's news headlines: Third jab for the over-60s ‘urgently needed’, and Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave ‘ran toxic campaigns’

Here are the top stories of the day.
The Government is coming under increasing pressure this weekend over the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine booster injections programme, with one health expert warning that delays in giving a third jab to the over-60s “could cost lives”.
The Web Summit chief executive, Paddy Cosgrave, is accused of using company resources to run “toxic” campaigns and vendettas against Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste’s friend, Maitiú Ó’Tuathail, the IDA, and his former school pals and Web Summit co-founders.
The county with the lowest incidence rate of new Covid-19 infections, Monaghan, has the lowest uptake of the vaccine, with nearly a fifth of the eligible population over 12 unvaccinated.
Recommendations on testing and contact tracing in schools are among measures being considered by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, according to chief medical officer Tony Holohan.
Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating after taking a precautionary PCR test.
More than 1,000 legal professionals took part in our peer-to-peer survey, selecting the country’s leading firms and recommending their areas of expertise from 24 categories.
Gardaí have claimed there are “factual inaccuracies” in a report that reveals prolonged and devastating sexual assaults of 18 residents of a disability centre in Donegal.
Liverpool FC’s former chief executive says the Premier League club disregarded lawyers’ advice to distance the club from helping Sean Cox, the Meath man who was viciously attacked in 2018 by a Roma football fan in Liverpool before a Champions League match.
A TD told a member of the Oireachtas Covid-19 compliance team that he would “sooner go to jail” than wear a mask in Leinster House.
Environment Minister Eamon Ryan appointed his former special adviser and a former Green Party election candidate as members of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), without going through any formal public appointment process.