Today's news headlines: Tax hike warning, another Sláintecare row, and Coveney to attend partition ceremony which president declined

It's all of this morning's top news stories.

Don’t hike taxes or you risk blowing the recovery, ESRI warns

Hiking taxes on workers to cover new spending would be a Budget mistake that would strangle economic recovery, a leading think tank warns today.

Coveney to attend partition ceremony after president declines invite to centenary event

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is set to represent the Irish Government at a religious ceremony to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland later this month – an event President Michael D Higgins has declined to attend.

In Focus: The Strange World of Dolores Cahill — wild assertions and Covid 19

Leinster House staff in line for rise, but many of them will still earn less than living wage

Staff working for TDs and senators in Leinster House who earn less than €25,000 a year are being offered a pay increase that will still leave many earning less than the living wage, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Another Sláintecare row brews over three new hospitals to help tackle waiting lists for day cases

Plans for three new hospitals to help tackle waiting lists will exclude thousands of patients who may have been in the queue for surgery for years.

Rugby’s jab uptake heaps pressure on soccer stars

Almost all of Ireland’s professional rugby players, coaches and support staff have been vaccinated, according to figures issued by the IRFU yesterday – turning the spotlight on the slow uptake among soccer stars playing in England.

Nasa tries to smash asteroid off course with spacecraft

NASA is to smash a spacecraft into an asteroid at 24,000kmh in its first ever “planetary defence” test to see whether it will be able to prevent potentially cataclysmic future collisions.

More than 3,300 have had vaccine in university jab clinics

Covid-19 vaccination clinics set up on or near college campuses last week delivered more than 3,300 jabs to students and others.





A large gathering was seen outside Leinster House on Tuesday, as families effected by maternity restrictions voiced their need to highlight the issue to government.

Shor ter week unfeasible for many businesses and education sector, says employer group

Childcare and services for third-level students could face disruption if a four-day week is rolled out, it has been claimed.

Opposition gets ready to pounce as Donohoe to formally jettison 12.5pc rate today

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will today recommend to his Cabinet colleagues that Ireland abandon its long-defended 12.5pc corporation tax rate.

Two judges could get benched in shake-up for the new series of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The future of Dancing with the Stars judges Brian Redmond and Julien Benson is in serious doubt as RTÉ considers a major shake-up for the show in 2022.