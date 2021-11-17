Today's news headlines: Taoiseach refuses to rule out more restrictions; counties worst hit by Covid revealed

Here are the top stories on independent.ie this morning

Taoiseach refuses to rule out the return of more Covid restrictions

New Covid-19 restrictions have been imposed for the first time since the start of the year in a last-ditch effort to ensure there is no lockdown before Christmas.

'Is this Christmas gone? Does the virus stop at midnight because people have gone home?' - nightclub promoter on new restrictions

Warning of price rises as insurer to retire health plans

People with health insurance from the VHI have been warned they will have to select a new plan as the insurer has withdrawn 25 schemes.

Revealed: Counties worst hit amid struggle to control storm of infection

The incidence of infections is now highest in Louth, Westmeath, Carlow, Leitrim and Waterford as Ireland is yet again in the eye of a Covid-19 storm.

Four key reasons why Quirke failed in his bid to overturn conviction for killing rival Ryan

Here are some of the key reasons why his appeal failed.

Transgender employees offered support package worth up to €33,400 at software multinational

Workers at a major tech multinational undergoing transgender surgery and treatments will be entitled to financial support worth up to €33,400.

Online shoppers warned to check where website is based before spending on Black Friday sales

It comes after new research commissioned by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) showed that most people mistakenly believe they are buying from an EU-based site if goods are priced in euro and the website has an Irish domain name.

Antigen tests in primary schools – what we know about HSE plans

Here is what we know about the HSE plans

Isolated migrants turn to prostitution in desperate bid to survive, says study

A two-year study of 144 women working as prostitutes who attended the Women’s Health Service (WHS) at the HSE found that those working in brothels and for escort agencies here are overwhelmingly migrants who have poor English, few friends or family in Ireland and turned to prostitution in a desperate bid for survival.