Today's news headlines: Taoiseach in 10-day Covid lockdown; Ukrainian MPs detail ‘medieval’ tactics of Russian soldiers as elderly women raped

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this Friday morning.

Taoiseach spends White House visit in lockdown as Covid chaos hits

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in lockdown for 10 days in Washington DC as the Irish camp was left scrambling after he became the second member of the delegation to test positive for Covid-19.

Russian missiles strike Lviv this morning, a city which was escaped significant fighting so far

Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on this morning, the city’s mayor said. Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia's assault has faltered since its troops invaded on February 24th, further dashing its expectations of a swift victory and the removal of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government.

Ambulance delays of up to 14 days as overcrowding and Covid-19 take toll

Hospital overcrowding is forcing vital ambulances to be held up for as long as 14 hours in some areas of the country.

Ukrainian MPs detail ‘medieval’ tactics of Russian soldiers as elderly women raped

Ukrainian MPs have detailed the “medieval” tactics used by Russian forces, including sexual violence, as the Kremlin continues its brutal invasion of the eastern European country.

Civil servants paid more for polluting cars

Civil servants and public representatives are being rewarded for driving the most polluting cars through travel expenses that favour bigger engines.

Ireland has lowest rate of motorists checked for drink-driving

Enforcement levels of measures against drink-driving and speeding in Ireland are among the lowest in Europe. A study by the European Transport Safety Council also found the number of fines per head of population for a variety of motoring offences has been declining over the past decade.

Hauliers threatened to block St Patrick’s parade days ahead of €18m grant announcement

Hauliers warned the Government they would blockade Dublin Port and stop the St Patrick’s Day Parade going ahead two days before a €100-a-week grant for the sector was announced, the Irish Independent can reveal.

The Indo Daily: On the beach - how you can holiday on a shoestring this summer

Future of P&O routes hangs in the balance after ferry giant sacks 800 staff

Hundreds of Irish P&O passengers have had their sailings cancelled, with the future of Irish routes now uncertain after the shipping giant sacked 800 workers and replaced then with cheaper agency staff.

Historians appeal for help in mystery of Tipperary Old IRA map

Historians have appealed for help in solving the mystery of special markings on an IRA map of Tipperary dating from the War of Independence.

Music marathon tribute to Ashling Murphy

More than 100 traditional musicians gathered in Tullamore on St Patrick’s Day for a unique marathon in memory of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

‘Mammy, it’s too violent’ - parents complain to film watchdog

A foot amputation scene that was not “excessive or gratuitous”, a ban on a child going to see The Suicide Squad and one person’s “terror and guilt” at bringing their child to see an unexpectedly violent movie were among the criticisms received by the Irish Film Censor last year.

Ukrainian soldiers wish Ireland a 'happy St Patrick's Day' from the trenches