Today's news headlines: Surgery shutdown as hospitals to go on Covid ‘war footing’; fears ‘lots of cases won’t be solved’ after Dwyer data opinion

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.

Hospitals put on war footing for next fortnight

Hospitals have been put on a war footing for the next two weeks amid fears the Covid-19 surge risks “unthinkable” intensive care decisions for the most seriously ill patients.

ECJ opinion bolsters Dwyer appeal bid and raises fears serious crimes will go unsolved

Senior legal figures fear many criminal investigations “simply won’t get solved” in future due to the stance of the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) on the retention of phone data.

When to expect your Covid-19 booster shot and why some people are vaccine no-shows

Covid booster shots alone will not get us out of the current crisis. But compared to some other measures they’re an easy win. Here is what we know so far.

Meghan tells of ‘final fun night out’ with Harry before their romance hit headlines

Meghan Markle has described how she went out with Prince Harry for “one final, fun night out” before their relationship was revealed to the world.

The Indo Daily: Stronger than yesterday – the Britney Spears story

Sinn Féin revealed to have spent a fraction of rivals’ outlay on social media ads in election

Sinn Féin is shown in new election spending returns to have spent less on social media advertising than its traditional rivals.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail cell ‘smells of raw sewage and has vermin’

Ghislaine Maxwell has said raw sewage seeped into her cell, that she was given mouldy food and deprived of water, and that guards shine flashlights at her at night, court filings show.

'We're deeply disappointed but we will fight Scientology-linked drug treatment centre'

Residents in a Co Meath town have vowed to continue to oppose a controversial drug treatment facility that has been given the green light after a lengthy legal battle.

Pressure is on schools as antigen test roll-out imminent

Covid's grip is putting primary schools under increasing pressure as they await the roll-out of an antigen testing programme to help curb its spread.

Booster jab no-shows and testing capacity under pressure: Seven takeaways from the latest HSE briefing

The situation in Irish hospitals is “very serious” and the healthcare system is under the most severe pressure it has been under since the pandemic began, according to HSE chief Paul Reid.