Today's news headlines: Surgery shutdown as hospitals to go on Covid ‘war footing’; fears ‘lots of cases won’t be solved’ after Dwyer data opinion

Hospitals have been put on a war footing for the next two weeks amid fears the Covid-19 surge risks “unthinkable” intensive care decisions for the most seriously ill patients.
Senior legal figures fear many criminal investigations “simply won’t get solved” in future due to the stance of the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) on the retention of phone data.
Covid booster shots alone will not get us out of the current crisis. But compared to some other measures they’re an easy win. Here is what we know so far.
Meghan Markle has described how she went out with Prince Harry for “one final, fun night out” before their relationship was revealed to the world.
Sinn Féin is shown in new election spending returns to have spent less on social media advertising than its traditional rivals.
Ghislaine Maxwell has said raw sewage seeped into her cell, that she was given mouldy food and deprived of water, and that guards shine flashlights at her at night, court filings show.
Residents in a Co Meath town have vowed to continue to oppose a controversial drug treatment facility that has been given the green light after a lengthy legal battle.
Covid's grip is putting primary schools under increasing pressure as they await the roll-out of an antigen testing programme to help curb its spread.
The situation in Irish hospitals is “very serious” and the healthcare system is under the most severe pressure it has been under since the pandemic began, according to HSE chief Paul Reid.