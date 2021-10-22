Today's news headlines: Surgeries cancelled as 1,800 health workers are sick, and Brian Laundrie's body found in wilderness

Here are the top stories of the day.
Hospitals are at risk of being pushed to the brink in less than a month as it emerged the rise in Covid-19 patients is already triggering a “last resort” option to cancel surgeries.
The extension of the Covid pass to gain entry to pubs, restaurants may be behind an increase in vaccine sceptics looking for a Covid-19 jab this week.
The smell of fresh paint will soon be overtaken by the honk of Jägerbombs and beer as the finishing touches are applied to nightclubs around the country ahead of Friday’s reopening.
The national average price of a pint of stout in a pub rose by almost a quarter (21pc) from just under €4 (€3.96) in 2010 to almost €5 (€4.80) in 2020.
Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions fell less last year than they did in 2019, despite many activities coming to a halt because of pandemic restrictions.
The advice will span a range of events and extra-curricular activities that are key fixtures in school calendars, but were either cancelled or run online last year.
A $1m (€640,000) reward is being offered by police for any information about the disappearance of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who was abducted from her tent at a Western Australian campsite.
Only 25 cost-rental homes were let this year, despite the Budget 2021 target of 350.
Human remains found are those of murdered woman Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie, the FBI has confirmed.
The former king of Spain was injected with female hormones because his sex drive was considered a “state problem”, a disgraced former police chief has said.
People should get no more than seven-and-a-half hours of sleep a night in order to delay the onset and worsening of Alzheimer’s disease, new research suggests.