Today's news headlines: Surgeries cancelled as 1,800 health workers are sick, and Brian Laundrie's body found in wilderness

Surgeries are cancelled as 1,800 health workers sick

Hospitals are at risk of being pushed to the brink in less than a month as it emerged the rise in Covid-19 patients is already triggering a “last resort” option to cancel surgeries.

Need for Covid pass to get into nightclubs, restaurants and pubs behind rise in vaccination demand

The extension of the Covid pass to gain entry to pubs, restaurants may be behind an increase in vaccine sceptics looking for a Covid-19 jab this week.

‘We’re ready to go after a long, long time’ – nightclub’s finishing touches ahead of reopening night

The smell of fresh paint will soon be overtaken by the honk of Jägerbombs and beer as the finishing touches are applied to nightclubs around the country ahead of Friday’s reopening.

A pint cost 25pc more over past decade

The national average price of a pint of stout in a pub rose by almost a quarter (21pc) from just under €4 (€3.96) in 2010 to almost €5 (€4.80) in 2020.

Emissions fell less in lockdown than in the previous year of full ‘normal’ activities

Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions fell less last year than they did in 2019, despite many activities coming to a halt because of pandemic restrictions.

Parent-teacher meetings and festive celebrations to be set out in guidance

The advice will span a range of events and extra-curricular activities that are key fixtures in school calendars, but were either cancelled or run online last year.

$1m reward for information after girl (4) is snatched from family tent

A $1m (€640,000) reward is being offered by police for any information about the disappearance of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who was abducted from her tent at a Western Australian campsite.

Only two dozen cost-rental homes let out of 350 target

Only 25 cost-rental homes were let this year, despite the Budget 2021 target of 350.

Remains found in wilderness are those of Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie

Human remains found are those of murdered woman Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie, the FBI has confirmed.

Spain’s king ‘was given hormones to dampen his libido’

The former king of Spain was injected with female hormones because his sex drive was considered a “state problem”, a disgraced former police chief has said.

Avoiding too much sleep might be the key to delaying Alzheimer’s

People should get no more than seven-and-a-half hours of sleep a night in order to delay the onset and worsening of Alzheimer’s disease, new research suggests.