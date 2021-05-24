Today's news headlines: Stolen HSE records will be sold on dark web 'for years', and how pubs are preparing for outdoor reopening

Personal records stolen in a cyberattack on the HSE will be used for years to come to scam and blackmail people as they are sold on to different criminal gangs, a security expert has warned. It comes as the Government admitted there is a “real risk” of patients’ data being abused by the criminals at the centre of the attack. Meanwhile, the Dáil will this week vote on extending mandatory hotel quarantine for another three months amid ongoing concerns about the spread of new strains of Covid-19.

Cyberhackers ‘could sell off stolen HSE data for years’, warns expert

The gang responsible for the attack has indicated today is D-Day for dumping stolen information on the dark web. However, experts in the field believe it will be a long and protracted process as the stolen information is “carved-up into buckets” and hawked on the cyber black market long after the HSE systems are restored.

Dáil to vote on extending hotel quarantine to September

The Dáil will this week vote on extending mandatory hotel quarantine for another three months amid ongoing concerns about the spread of new strains of Covid-19.

From €25,000 umbrellas to greenhouses, here’s how pubs are preparing for outdoor reopening

Restaurants and pubs are installing new outdoor dining options ahead of reopening on June 7. Greenhouses, umbrella installations, glass pagodas, covered pods, and retractable roofs are all being erected to shelter diners from wind and rain.

Lawyers for Ryanair and O’Leary aim to stop legal bid from US pension fund

A US pension fund is effectively trying to restart a long-running legal action against Ryanair and chief executive Michael O’Leary and must be prevented from doing so, lawyers for the pair have insisted.

Vaccine hesitancy among 25- to 34-year-olds rises as nearly one in 10 say they will refuse Covid jab

Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy is highest among Ireland’s 25- to 34-year-olds, despite a growing majority of the population saying they will take the jab. A tracker poll on vaccine take-up shows nearly 9pc – almost one in ten – of 25- to 34-year-olds say they will not get the vaccine.

‘I have what she had’ – Sophie White on mental illness, motherhood – and why we need to change

Sophie White writes about being a mother with Bipolar II and why we need less lip service and more action on mental illness.

BBC reporter Bashir ‘scared Diana to half to death’ for interview

Princess Diana’s biographer has accused former BBC reporter Martin Bashir of scaring the princess “half to death” in order to land his interview. Andrew Morton, who wrote the 1993 book, Diana: Her True Story, denied suggestions that her involvement in the Panorama programme had been “self-indulgent”, insisting it was more about “self-preservation”.

‘The difference in maternity care between here and Australia is stark – it has to change’

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore gave birth to her first two children, Eoghan (14) and Ciarán (12), in Sydney, Australia and says mothers in Ireland are mostly left to fend for themselves.

Priest group urges bishops to show more compassion to gay Catholics

The Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) has written to the country’s bishops asking them to engage in a conversation about the Church’s treatment of gay Catholics. The ACP, which represents more than 1,000 Irish clergy, has asked why the church is “so cold and uncaring” and “so afraid” to welcome gay Catholics and why a “lack of knowledge and understanding” still informs “inappropriate sermons and comments”.

Frustrated McIlroy loses his driving mojo

Rory McIlroy admits he must regain trust in his driving if he’s to get back to being the player who became a four-time Major winner by the age of 25. The world No 7 was a shadow of the man who won the PGA Championship by eight strokes at Kiawah Island nine years ago as he closed with a level-par 72 to finish 52nd in the clubhouse on five-over-par.