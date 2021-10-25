Today's news headlines: Seven people caught for drug driving every day; woman to pay mortgage until she is 99 after financial deal

The number of people caught drug driving has almost doubled during the pandemic with over 2,600 offences last year.
Almost half a million drivers have penalty points on their licence for speeding, as a county-by-county breakdown can be revealed.
A court has approved a personal insolvency arrangement which will allow a 57-year-old woman make mortgage repayments on her home until she reaches the age of 99.
Some 25 families are to sue the HSE for damages after their loved ones contracted Covid-19 and died while in the care of State-run facilities and private nursing homes.
Ghost hunters have noted a significant increase in paranormal activity at some of Ireland’s most haunted sites since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.
The Government is expecting to lose nearly €700m in unpaid business taxes currently being ‘warehoused’ by Revenue.
Alec Baldwin risks being prosecuted for involuntary manslaughter over the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, legal experts have warned. The Hollywood star could face the charge because of his role as a producer of the film, rather than for pulling the trigger, US attorney Joseph Costa has suggested.
A leading forensic psychologist has said gardaí investigating the links between missing schoolboy Philip Cairns and prolific paedophile Eamon Cooke need to dig up land owned by the former DJ and pirate radio station owner in the Dublin Mountains.
An artist and lecturer has made the heartbreaking decision to sell her entire collection of work in a desperate bid to buy her own small home.