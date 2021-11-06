Today's news headlines: Seán Quinn's family win 'right to have past forgotten'; Taoiseach's threat to pubs as Covid rates spiral

Members of ex-billionaire Seán Quinn’s family have mounted a successful campaign to have press coverage about their past ‘forgotten’ by Google.
The hospitality sector has been warned that compliance with Covid-19 guidelines is “essential” if the Government is to continue with the “current level of openness.”
Among the hundreds of pages of technical detail within the final report into the Rescue 116 crash, the human details stand out. Dara Fitzpatrick, a doting mother of one, bringing her son to creche before her shift, unaware that she will never do it again. Mark Duffy meeting a friend for coffee before doing jobs around the house.
A woman who was inspired to become a leading patient advocate after the avoidable death of her 21-year-old son has been honoured with an honorary doctorate.
Aer Lingus will operate what chief executive Lynne Embleton has admitted is an “ambitious” schedule of transatlantic services next summer that will bring the carrier close to 2019 activity levels on the network.
Almost 700 objections have been lodged against plans to build a nine-storey hotel over and adjacent to the Cobblestone pub in Dublin.
The national herd will not have to be culled to meet new climate emission targets, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said.
Detectives suspect two men who pleaded guilty this week to a money-laundering conspiracy involving €183,491 in funds fraudulently obtained under the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) programme are part of the global-wide Nigerian Black Axe crime organisation.