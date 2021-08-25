Today's news headlines: Scrapping of Covid restrictions 'may be weeks away' and mourners gather for funeral of homeless campaigner Anthony Flynn

Here are the top stories of the morning.

Covid certs for pubs, restaurants could be scrapped in just a few weeks

Many remaining Covid-19 restrictions could be lifted in six weeks, the chief medical officer has indicated. The public will reach maximum vaccine protection by the end of next month, which should clear the way for are turn to normality, including the scrapping of Covid certs for pubs and restaurants.

Star of 'you wouldn't be long getting frostbit' video revealed to be swimmer saved 4km out at sea

The man who was rescued 4km from shore after he got into difficulty this week has been identified as Ruairí McSorley, the star of the viral video “Frostbit Boy”. Mr McSorley (24), from the small village of Park in Co Derry, told the Irish Independent he was feeling “100pc” after his 12-hour ordeal.

Nphet doesn’t expect a significant spike in cases following the reopening of schools

Incidence of Covid-19 in children is similar to vaccinated adults, according to an analysis of infection figures. Under-12s appear to be “less susceptible” to Covid-19 infection than adolescents or adults, according to Professor Philip Nolan, who tracks the virus for the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Vaccinated people with weak immune system to get booster ‘quite soon’

Thousands of fully vaccinated people with weakened immune systems are to shortly be offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine shot. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the roll-out should happen “quite soon”.

Vulture funds are urged to approve fast-track distressed mortgage deals

Vulture funds that own distressed mortgages have been encouraged to follow the lead of two funds that are approving large numbers fast-track debt deals.

Mourners gather for funeral of homeless campaigner and Dublin City Councillor, Anthony Flynn

Homeless campaigner and Dublin City Councillor Anthony Flynn has been remembered as a selfless and caring man who gave a voice to the vulnerable and the homeless whose cause he championed. Cllr Flynn (34) was found dead at his home in East Wall last Wednesday in tragic circumstances.

‘Book your baby’s place in creche as soon as you get pregnant’

Mothers-to-be have been advised to seek childcare places as soon as they become pregnant, or face a two-year-wait, as a critical creche shortage has emerged.

Lethal floods in Europe ‘20pc more likely’ due to global climate change

Climate change has made extreme rainfall events of the kind that sent lethal torrents of water hurtling through parts of Germany and Belgium last month at least 20pc more likely to happen in the region, scientists have said.

Government jet deployed to Middle East to support evacuation of Irish citizens from Afghanistan

The Government jet has been deployed to the Middle East to support the evacuation of the remaining 24 Irish people and 12 non-Irish dependents. The Learjet 45 will not fly to Kabul but will lay in wait at a nearby destination as a ‘contingency measure’ should the Irish Army Rangers and diplomats coordinating the evacuations require assistance.

Police investigate video of man urinating in Covid test site’s soap bottle

The PSNI is investigating a report of indecent behaviour at a Covid-19 testing site at a school in Belfast. A male agency worker was sacked after footage of the incident was posted online through Snapchat.