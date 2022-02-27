Today's news headlines: Russian troops enter Ukraine's 2nd largest city of Kharkiv; Ireland to ban Russian aircraft from airspace within days

Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Ireland to ban Russian aircraft from airspace within days

Ireland will move to unilaterally ban Russian aircraft from entering Irish airspace in the coming days even if a ban cannot be agreed at EU level, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Russian troops enter Ukraine's 2nd largest city of Kharkiv

Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets.

Revealed: The cheque forgery that brought down Catriona Carey

Businessman Nigel Kenny, who owns a busy hair salon in the city, wrote a cheque for €6,948 to pay a tax demand — not to pay Caitriona Carey, his accountant and friend. Even with the blatant forgery staring him in the face, Kenny was reluctant to believe the woman he thought had his back as he built his business was ripping him off.

Central Bank keeps keen eye on oligarchs’ billions that wash through Dublin

Russian money washing through Ireland has long attracted attention from security forces and the Central Bank — the agency responsible for imposing EU financial sanctions.

TD who quit Sinn Féin was upset at ‘snub’ by McDonald

Dáil deputy Violet-Anne Wynne quit Sinn Féin days after she told the party of her disappointment that leader Mary Lou McDonald had not contacted her or even acknowledged the birth of her sixth child.

Minister seeks report about alleged rape in care centre

The Minister for Disability has asked the Health Service Executive for a report about allegations that a woman with special needs was sexually abused and raped in a residential facility during lockdown.

Residents forced into isolation as Omicron rips through nursing homes

More than 300 outbreaks of Covid-19 in nursing homes have left thousands of older people confined to their rooms and denied family visits, as the rest of society prepares to move on from Covid-19.

Idle land worth hundreds of millions could help ease housing crisis

Land worth hundreds of millions of euro that could be used for housing or regeneration is lying idle around the country, despite property values at their highest in more than a decade.

No applicants for nine highly paid hospital consultant jobs

Not a single person applied for nine highly paid hospital consultant positions that were advertised over the course of last year. The Public Appointments Service faced an uphill task in attracting qualified doctors to take on regional roles in psychiatry and old age medicine.

Large crowds gather in Dublin to show continued solidarity with Ukraine