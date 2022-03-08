‘Medieval-style’ siege: Russia sets out terms for peace amid army losses in Ukraine

The Kremlin yesterday offered its terms for a peace deal with Ukraine on a day when Vladimir Putin’s invasion again remained bogged down. After 12 days of intense fighting, the Russian president’s spokesman said the war could be halted “in a moment” if Kyiv were to agree to Moscow’s demands.

Families of health staff who died of Covid to get €100,000

The families of healthcare workers who died of Covid will be given €100,000 each under a new scheme to be agreed by Cabinet. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo to Cabinet outlining the scheme which will be open to the families of 22 public and private healthcare workers who died while working on the frontline during the pandemic.

From All-Ireland club star to leading figure in ATM theft gang

Armagh man Danny O’Callaghan (32) was yesterday jailed for a total of 10 years for playing a central role in organising and carrying out a spate of rural cash machine thefts.

Trucker pleads guilty to grabbing woman’s breast in assault at Dublin hotel

A truck driver sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel by grabbing her breast as she made her way to her room.

The Indo Daily: 'We took our documents, our clothes and ran' - Inside Ukraine's refugee crisis

Warning that home energy prices could rise another €270

There are fears of more rises in the prices of petrol, diesel, home-heating oil, electricity and domestic gas after wholesale energy costs rocketed.

Second man wanted after teenager is quizzed over Sligo sex assaults

Gardaí investigating two “extremely serious” sexual assaults on two teenage girls in the Sligo town area still want to talk to another suspect after a 19-year-old presented himself for questioning yesterday morning.

Watchdog documents raise even more questions about Tayto Park owner’s donation to Helen McEntee’

The mystery around Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s €4,200 political donation from Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle took an interesting twist over the weekend.

Leinster House fire alarm ‘silenced’ without checks or evacuation

Claims have been made of the Leinster House fire alarm being “silenced” within a short time of going off, without any scene checks.

Fáilte Ireland spends €5m in effort to plug 40,000 jobs shortfall

Fáilte Ireland is spending €5m in a bid to make the tourism industry more “appealing and rewarding” to work in after revealing 40,000 jobs are unfilled.



