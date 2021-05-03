Today's news headlines: Row over plan to exempt rental income from Fair Deal scheme, and PUP to be phased out slowly after pandemic

Proposals to exempt rental income from family homes from contributions to the State's Fair Deal nursing home scheme have sparked a major row between Government ministers. Meanwhile, an exclusive Irish Independent/Kantar poll can reveal that the majority of fans north and south of the border favour a single international football team. Here are the top 10 news headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Fair Deal scheme row: Fears of elder abuse over plan to exempt rental income from family homes

Proposals to exempt rental income from family homes from contributions to the State’s Fair Deal nursing home scheme have sparked a major row between Government ministers. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is insisting the exemption would free up almost 10,000 vacant properties which are currently not being rented as 80pc of any income raised would have to go towards the owner’s nursing home costs.

Glory, glory Ireland United: majority of fans favour a single international football team

An exclusive Irish Independent/Kantar poll of 2,250 people across the island shows a solid two-thirds of supporters south of the Border would back a single football team on the island. Just 9pc are against the idea in the Republic. In Northern Ireland though, 45pc are in favour of a single team, with 20pc against.

'Stark' rise in number of pregnant women getting Covid during third wave

The number of pregnant women diagnosed with Covid-19 has risen from 189 in the first wave to over 1,000 during the most recent wave of the pandemic. Master of the Rotunda, Professor Fergal Malone, has said he would “strongly favour” all pregnant women to consider taking the vaccine.

PUP to be phased out after pandemic, paving way for higher dole when workers lose their jobs

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be phased out gradually – and not suddenly dropped – once restrictions are lifted. But dole payments for newly unemployed workers are also likely to be higher in the future to help them adapt.

'Get back out there' – Tony Holohan to older people who are vaccinated

CMO Tony Holohan has urged older people to “get back out there” and restart the things they used to do once Covid-19 restrictions are eased next week. However, he cautioned that unlocking the country “is not a signal that the pandemic is over”.

‘Derry Girls are right about us Protestants. I do keep my toaster in the press’ - Heather Humphreys

The new Justice Minister is better qualified than most to understand the concerns of unionists in the crisis caused by Brexit, the Irish sea border and the push for Scottish independence, writes Fionnán Sheahan, who speaks to Humphreys as she becomes Justice Minister while Helen McEntee is on maternity leave.

'Nightmare' – Irish family of worker held by Iraqi police

The Irish family of an internationally acclaimed mechanical engineer detained in Baghdad due to a corporate dispute has appealed for his release. Robert Pether (46), who moved with his wife Desree and their three children to Elphin, Co Roscommon, two years ago, was arrested shortly after arriving in Baghdad on April 7.

Gardaí warn of threat to safety of suspect in horror attack on pregnant woman who then miscarried

The chief suspect in the attack on a pregnant woman who lost her baby is now under active threat over the assault. Gardaí are continuing a manhunt for the suspect believed to have seriously assaulted the woman (30s) in Dublin city centre last weekend.

Jobs to bounce back but some roles will not return

Companies are hiring and unemployment is falling across most advanced economies with hopes that vaccines will eventually contain the Covid-19. But not every job is coming back. Economists have warned that there's still a way to go before employment returns to -pre-pandemic levels.

Indian prime minister suffers vote blow as Covid rages across India

Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, suffered a blow yesterday after his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] lost a key regional election amid criticism of his response to the country’s outbreak of coronavirus. As the votes were counted for the state elections in West Bengal, a new daily record of 3,689 deaths from Covid-19 was recorded, along with 390,000 new infections.