Today's news headlines: Revenue extends property tax deadline to Sunday, and man charged with kidnap of Cleo Smith had a ‘doll room’ in his house

Here are the top stories of the day.
The final investigation report into the R116 helicopter disaster has found the actions of the crew were not a factor in the crash.
Homeowners had originally been told to file a tax return by this Sunday and indicate how they were going to pay.
Terence Darrell Kelly, the man charged with the kidnapping of a four-year-old Australian girl, had a doll room inside his house, according to reports.
More than 285,000 people on hospital waiting lists in Dublin could face longer delays for care this winter, consultants warned yesterday.
The irony was not lost as Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien spoke about affordable rents for students yesterday while just metres away from student accommodation that costs up to €1,300 per month.
Businesses, farms and households that do not address climate risks will pay more for loans and insurance as financial institutions are forced to take the issues more seriously , the Governor of the Central Bank has said.
The 2022 college application season kicks off today with a new-style CAO website offering a one-stop shop of the main study and career pathways, and not just points-driven degree courses.
Despite anonymous pleas earlier this year following a suicide attempt, the Cork woman was not able to secure a place in one of the three hospital beds offered by the HSE.