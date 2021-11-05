Today's news headlines: Revenue extends property tax deadline to Sunday, and man charged with kidnap of Cleo Smith had a ‘doll room’ in his house

The crew of Rescue 116; (left to right) Paul Ormsby, Mark Duffy, Dara Fitzpatrick and Ciaran Smith

Here are the top stories of the day.

R116 tragedy: report finds actions of crew not a factor in crash

The final investigation report into the R116 helicopter disaster has found the actions of the crew were not a factor in the crash.

Revenue extends Sunday deadline to file property tax return amid ‘worry and stress’ for homeowners

Homeowners had originally been told to file a tax return by this Sunday and indicate how they were going to pay.

Man charged with kidnap of Cleo had a ‘doll room’ in his house

Terence Darrell Kelly, the man charged with the kidnapping of a four-year-old Australian girl, had a doll room inside his house, according to reports.

Extra pressure on capital’s hospitals means 285,000 on waiting lists are facing longer delay for treatment

More than 285,000 people on hospital waiting lists in Dublin could face longer delays for care this winter, consultants warned yesterday.

Student rent costs are now often ‘at least double the cost of the education’

The irony was not lost as Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien spoke about affordable rents for students yesterday while just metres away from student accommodation that costs up to €1,300 per month.

Businesses that don’t put climate change on agenda ‘face paying more for insurance’

Businesses, farms and households that do not address climate risks will pay more for loans and insurance as financial institutions are forced to take the issues more seriously , the Governor of the Central Bank has said.

CAO season kicks off with new website that also links to PLC courses, apprenticeships

The 2022 college application season kicks off today with a new-style CAO website offering a one-stop shop of the main study and career pathways, and not just points-driven degree courses.

‘It’s life or death for me’ – woman is forced to go public with her battle to get treatment for eating disorder

Despite anonymous pleas earlier this year following a suicide attempt, the Cork woman was not able to secure a place in one of the three hospital beds offered by the HSE.

The Indo Daily: The Property Tax and you – everything you need to know