Today's news headlines: Return to restrictions not ruled out this winter; and slower jobs growth and less tax from big firms as 12.5pc rate goes

Lower jobs growth and a slow-down in the value of tax collected from multinationals will be the main effects of Ireland giving up its 12.5pc tax rate, according to a secret memo prepared for ministers.
A four-day week is not about lazy workers wanting more time off, an Oireachtas committee will be told today.
When Gabby Petito’s family thanked the public for its help in raising awareness about her disappearance, they pleaded for all missing person cases in the US to get the same level of attention going forward.
A large band of rain approaching the west of Ireland will bring a risk of flooding in the coming days due to persistent and heavy showers.
Eirgrid chief Mark Foley has insisted power usage figures that sounded the alarm on data centres are without basis.
The prospect of a return to tough Covid-19 regulations during the winter is not being ruled out, despite confidence that most major restrictions will be lifted in the coming weeks.
The State’s health watchdog received 13 complaints last year regarding Tusla’s handling of complaints and allegations of child abuse in foster care and residential centres.
Attorney General Paul Gallagher only ceased private professional work on September 25 due to exceptional hearing delays, a government minister has confirmed.
Gay Travellers and people of colour are urging the LGBTQI+ community to do more to help them feel included.