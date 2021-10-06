Today's news headlines: Return to restrictions not ruled out this winter; and slower jobs growth and less tax from big firms as 12.5pc rate goes

Jobs and taxes to be hit as Ireland bows to pressure to give up on 12.5pc tax rate

Lower jobs growth and a slow-down in the value of tax collected from multinationals will be the main effects of Ireland giving up its 12.5pc tax rate, according to a secret memo prepared for ministers.

Four-day week ‘could bring revolution’ to help climate and cut childcare costs

A four-day week is not about lazy workers wanting more time off, an Oireachtas committee will be told today.

Widespread coverage of missing blogger may aid search for Irishman

When Gabby Petito’s family thanked the public for its help in raising awareness about her disappearance, they pleaded for all missing person cases in the US to get the same level of attention going forward.

Flooding risk as band of rain heading for the west

A large band of rain approaching the west of Ireland will bring a risk of flooding in the coming days due to persistent and heavy showers.

Eirgrid chief plays down concern over power and data centres

Eirgrid chief Mark Foley has insisted power usage figures that sounded the alarm on data centres are without basis.

Tough new restrictions not being ruled out for winter

The prospect of a return to tough Covid-19 regulations during the winter is not being ruled out, despite confidence that most major restrictions will be lifted in the coming weeks.

Hiqa received 13 complaints on Tusla’s handling of allegations

The State’s health watchdog received 13 complaints last year regarding Tusla’s handling of complaints and allegations of child abuse in foster care and residential centres.

Attorney General’s private work due to ‘exceptional’ hearing delays

Attorney General Paul Gallagher only ceased private professional work on September 25 due to exceptional hearing delays, a government minister has confirmed.

Settled LGBTQI+ community urged to tackle racism

Gay Travellers and people of colour are urging the LGBTQI+ community to do more to help them feel included.

Public inquiry into Northern Ireland mother and baby homes recommended by panel