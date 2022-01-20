Today's news headlines: pubs prioritised as Covid restrictions to be lifted from next week; man charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie.

Pubs to be prioritised as Covid curfews lifted from next week

Pubs and restaurants will be permitted to open until midnight from next week under plans being considered by Government Ministers are anxiously awaiting the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team but planning is already under way to ditch the 8pm curfew for the hospitality sector as soon as possible.

Jozef Puska (31) replied ‘no’ when charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy, court told

Relatives of Ashling Murphy stood at the back of a courtroom holding pictures of the school teacher last night as a 31-year-old man appeared before a special sitting charged with her murder.

Female TDs recount their own ordeals and demand change

At almost precisely the same time as tragic events were unfolding on a quiet canal bank one week ago, the baton passed to another young woman – Justice Minister Helen McEntee – in a bid to finally begin the process of tackling the problem of gender-based violence.

Web gambling companies allow credit card betting through apps despite industry rules

An Irish Independent investigation shows the country’s biggest online betting companies continue to allow credit card betting through their apps, despite industry rules saying it shouldn’t happen.

Education Minister under pressure to opt for hybrid exam as talks take place

Key discussions on Leaving Cert 2022 take place today with Education Minister Norma Foley under growing pressure to roll out a hybrid assessment model for students.

The Indo Daily: The Billionaire Boys' Club - How Ireland's richest men just got richer

Gardaí, shop staff seek ‘similar consideration’ as health workers to get €1,000 Covid bonus

Gardaí and supermarket staff are seeking “similar consideration” after it was announced that frontline healthcare workers will get a €1,000 Covid bonus.

LinkedIn survey shows workers are getting itchy feet

Nearly two in three Irish workers are considering changing jobs this year, according to a survey from professional networking site LinkedIn.

Suspect in Ashling Murphy's murder arrives at court