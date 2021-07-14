Today's news headlines: pubs banned from letting customers order drink at the bar, and farm business of Mr Moonlight killer suffers loss of €23,000

Vaccinated customers will still be prohibited from ordering drinks at the bar when indoor dining resumes next week. However, time limits for indoor dining may be increased or abolished for vaccinated customers under plans being considered by the Government. Read the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Pubs told no pints at the bar but time rules may change

Vaccinated customers will still be prohibited from ordering drinks at the bar when indoor dining resumes next week. However, time limits for indoor dining may be increased or abolished for vaccinated customers under plans being considered by the Government.

Losses of €23,000 at farm business of ‘Mr Moonlight’ killer

Profits at the farm business owned by love triangle murderer Patrick Quirke slumped to a €23,000 loss last year, newly filed accounts show. The convicted killer set up the company in 2014, with he and his wife Imelda named as directors. It has more than €380,000 in assets, according to documents.

Ministers scramble for deal on funds for tens of thousands of new homes

Ministers are scrambling to strike a deal on funding for new homes ahead of a major announcement on housing. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe are locked in negotiations ahead of the publication the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ plan.

Civil servants could return to office up to next March in hybrid plan

Civil servants could gradually return to the office up to March next year as new blended working arrangements are rolled out. A new document says individual departments and offices will finalise and progressively roll out their long-term blended working policies and implementation plans from this September to March 2022.

Councils criticised as €58m for Traveller accommodation goes unspent for a decade

Local authorities drew down just two-thirds of available funding for Traveller accommodation between 2008 and 2018, reports published yesterday by Ireland’s human rights watchdog reveal.

‘Distrust, disrespect, othering and blaming’ among government departments and agencies working to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence

There is evidence of “distrust, disrespect, othering and blaming” among people working in government departments and agencies which work to tackle domestic, sexual and gender based violence, a damning audit has found.

SMEs left in the lurch as legal costs hit insurers hard, Central Bank report shows

Insurance companies are quitting parts of the Irish market rather than insure some businesses because of high legal costs and settlement payouts, research from the Central Bank shows. Meanwhile, insurance costs have doubled in some sectors, dramatically increasing the baseline costs of doing business.

Suspect who provided mobile phones in killing of Keane Mulready-Woods likely to face charges

The gruesome murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods was planned and was not “a spur of the moment” incident, senior sources have revealed.

Partner questioned by police after the fatal stabbing of woman (37) at holiday campsite

The PSNI were last night still trying to trace relatives of a 37-year-old woman, who was the victim of a fatal stabbing at a holiday camping site in Co Derry. A 53-year-old man, believed to be the partner of the victim, was being questioned last night after being arrested by police on suspicion of murder.

‘If there wasn’t a stigma around IVF, I’d have done it sooner’ – Evanne

RTÉ sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn has said she spent three years trying to conceive her “miracle baby” before finally becoming pregnant after IVF. She was told by her consultant that her fertility “fell off a cliff” around the age of 36, and after failing to get pregnant naturally she began to explore alternative avenues.