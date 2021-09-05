Today's news headlines: Property prices set to soar by 12pc for first time since crash; and a third of Cabinet use app that wipes texts

Here are the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Auctioneers believe rocketing property prices risk “damaging consequences” for families, as new data shows the cost of buying a home in the first half of the year reached levels not seen since before the economic collapse.
A third of the Cabinet — including Justice Minister Heather Humphreys and all Green Party ministers — are using an encrypted messaging service in which conversations can be made to disappear.
Ian Bailey said he “felt like crying” as he watched the son of murdered Frenchwoman Sophie Toscan du Plantier make an emotional appeal on Friday’s Late Late Show for anyone with information about her killing to come forward.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has revealed attempts were made to hack his email account which he accessed on his mobile phone and laptop when he was taoiseach.
Convincing some people to take a Covid vaccine has been a problem during the pandemic. Now a new issue has emerged: convincing some people to stop taking the vaccine. The Sunday Independent has learned of a “bizarre” situation where some people are being “double double vaccinated” against Covid.
Gardaí investigating the HSE cyber attack have seized several websites belonging to the gang responsible in a major escalation against the Russian-based criminals.
Actor Colin Farrell felt death was around every corner when he was filming his epic new TV series The North Water in the bitingly cold conditions of the Arctic Ocean.
A documentary by Irish film-maker Frank Mannion is captivating film critics around the world for its compelling look at the famous tipple.
Specialist officers investigating potential criminality at mother and baby homes have begun interviewing complainants in a major escalation of the Garda inquiry, the Sunday Independent can reveal.