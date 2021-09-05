Today's news headlines: Property prices set to soar by 12pc for first time since crash; and a third of Cabinet use app that wipes texts

Here are the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning.

‘Price of a new home is critical to financial security of young’

Auctioneers believe rocketing property prices risk “damaging consequences” for families, as new data shows the cost of buying a home in the first half of the year reached levels not seen since before the economic collapse.

Ministers use app designed to delete encrypted chats

A third of the Cabinet — including Justice Minister Heather Humphreys and all Green Party ministers — are using an encrypted messaging service in which conversations can be made to disappear.

Late Late appeal from Sophie’s son made Bailey ‘feel like crying’

Ian Bailey said he “felt like crying” as he watched the son of murdered Frenchwoman Sophie Toscan du Plantier make an emotional appeal on Friday’s Late Late Show for anyone with information about her killing to come forward.

‘People can make threats, I take it in my stride’: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has revealed attempts were made to hack his email account which he accessed on his mobile phone and laptop when he was taoiseach.

Border area sees ‘double double’ jab incidents

Convincing some people to take a Covid vaccine has been a problem during the pandemic. Now a new issue has emerged: convincing some people to stop taking the vaccine. The Sunday Independent has learned of a “bizarre” situation where some people are being “double double vaccinated” against Covid.

Gardaí deal crippling blow to HSE computer hackers

Gardaí investigating the HSE cyber attack have seized several websites belonging to the gang responsible in a major escalation against the Russian-based criminals.

‘One false move and we could have fallen into the Arctic Sea’

Actor Colin Farrell felt death was around every corner when he was filming his epic new TV series The North Water in the bitingly cold conditions of the Arctic Ocean.

Truth about who invented Champagne could leave a bitter taste for French

A documentary by Irish film-maker Frank Mannion is captivating film critics around the world for its compelling look at the famous tipple.

Officers begin to interview baby home complainants

Specialist officers investigating potential criminality at mother and baby homes have begun interviewing complainants in a major escalation of the Garda inquiry, the Sunday Independent can reveal.