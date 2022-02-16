Today's news headlines: Prince Andrew to pay accuser more than £12m using money from Queen Elizabeth; fuel price hike adds €600 to yearly cost of running car

Ireland is one of the most expensive countries for car fuel

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew to pay accuser more than £12m using money from Queen Elizabeth

It was announced yesterday that Prince Andrew (61) had reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which means he will no longer face a jury trial on claims that he sexually abused and raped her on three separate occasions when she was 17. The terms of the deal prevent either side from discussing the case or the settlement itself in public.

The Indo Daily: The queen’s favourite, 'air-miles Andy', from war hero to playboy prince – who is Prince Andrew?

Fuel price hikes adding €600 to the cost of running a car each year

The figures from AA Ireland show fuel prices have increased by more than a third in the past two years. Petrol prices at the pumps are now close to the psychologically important €2 a litre mark.

Plan to cut hospital waiting lists still poses ‘significant challenges’

The implementation of a multi-annual waiting list plan and the removal of private practice from public hospitals – which are key elements of Sláintecare – remain “significant challenges”, a new progress report has revealed.

Facemasks expected to be dropped for shops, public transport and schools



Laws requiring masks to be worn in shops and on public transport are expected to be dropped and replaced with guidance urging people to continue the wearing of face coverings to protect against Covid.

Covid played part in rise of pneumonia death rates in hospitals across country in 2020

Covid-19 strongly contributed to a rise in the death rate from pneumonia among hospital patients across the country in 2020, a new audit has revealed.

Just three first-year doctors and one registrar look after up to 150 hospital patients overnight

Three first-year doctors and one registrar were left to look after up to 150 patients overnight in one of the country’s major hospitals on a number of occasions in recent months.

‘One rule for some’ – HSE managers’ frustration over 5pc pay rise after Robert Watt’s €81,000 wage hike

Hospital managers have claimed they were “fobbed off” over a 5pc pay rise while senior health chiefs got big salary hikes.

Solicitor denies being complicit in forgery of signatures

A solicitor has denied being complicit in the forgery of a former client’s signature on documents relating to the dealings of a company that went into liquidation after failing to pay taxes.

Body recovered in search for missing 82-year-old

The search for 82-year-old Helen Owens was called off late on Tuesday afternoon after the recovery of a body.

Rosanna Davison says her ‘heart goes out’ to Irish parents waiting for babies by surrogates

Rosanna Davison has said she sympathises hugely with Irish parents anxiously waiting for their babies to be born via surrogate mothers in Ukraine.