Today's news headlines: Prince Andrew to pay accuser more than £12m using money from Queen Elizabeth; fuel price hike adds €600 to yearly cost of running car

It was announced yesterday that Prince Andrew (61) had reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which means he will no longer face a jury trial on claims that he sexually abused and raped her on three separate occasions when she was 17. The terms of the deal prevent either side from discussing the case or the settlement itself in public.
The figures from AA Ireland show fuel prices have increased by more than a third in the past two years. Petrol prices at the pumps are now close to the psychologically important €2 a litre mark.
The implementation of a multi-annual waiting list plan and the removal of private practice from public hospitals – which are key elements of Sláintecare – remain “significant challenges”, a new progress report has revealed.
Laws requiring masks to be worn in shops and on public transport are expected to be dropped and replaced with guidance urging people to continue the wearing of face coverings to protect against Covid.
Covid-19 strongly contributed to a rise in the death rate from pneumonia among hospital patients across the country in 2020, a new audit has revealed.
Three first-year doctors and one registrar were left to look after up to 150 patients overnight in one of the country’s major hospitals on a number of occasions in recent months.
Hospital managers have claimed they were “fobbed off” over a 5pc pay rise while senior health chiefs got big salary hikes.
A solicitor has denied being complicit in the forgery of a former client’s signature on documents relating to the dealings of a company that went into liquidation after failing to pay taxes.
The search for 82-year-old Helen Owens was called off late on Tuesday afternoon after the recovery of a body.
Rosanna Davison has said she sympathises hugely with Irish parents anxiously waiting for their babies to be born via surrogate mothers in Ukraine.