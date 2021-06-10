Today's news headlines: Political parties face fallout of fake pollster controversy; Housing crisis sees young people now living in parents’ home until age of 28

The country’s three main political parties are scrambling to address the fallout from revelations about their use of fake market research companies to survey unsuspecting members of the public. After it emerged that Sinn Féin instructed members to pose as pollsters from a fictional opinion poll company, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was forced to admit Fine Gael paid students to act as independent researchers. Fianna Fáil backtracked and also admitted its members posed as researchers to covertly survey voters. Read the top 10 headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Fake pollsters: big three parties all scramble for cover in controversy over use of fake polling firms

The country’s three main political parties are scrambling to address the fallout from revelations about their use of fake market research companies to survey unsuspecting members of the public.

Three more years until demand for new homes is satisfied

Young people are now living in their parents’ home until the age of 28 as the housing crisis continues to impact on families. The average age has risen from 25 since the end of the boom in 2008 while the average age of a first-time buyer is now 34.

‘I lived like a monk with my parents for three years... yet it may still all come to nothing’

Labour county councillor Conor Sheehan (28) has a good job and after three years of living with his parents he got a mortgage approved. However, he has been outbid by up to €30,000 on every house he has tried to buy and fears he will miss out on owning a home.

Years of garda work led to man’s conviction for the murder of ‘fairy godmother’ Rose

The serial criminal who was the target of an international manhunt yesterday admitted to the murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan. In courtroom six of the Criminal Courts of Justice, Alexandru Iordache (46) replied “guilty” when the single count of murder was put to him.

US government warns UK about ‘inflaming’ tensions in Ireland and the EU ahead of Biden meeting with Johnson

US President Joe Biden has warned Boris Johnson and the UK government about ‘inflaming’ tensions in Ireland and the EU amid the fallout from Brexit. In a meeting with Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost, America’s most senior diplomat Yael Lempert said she was told to issue the UK government with a demarche, a diplomatic communication that is not typically exchanged between allied countries.

Women and child have lucky escape after gunman fires at them in reckless lunchtime attack

A young child and at least three women had a lucky escape when shots were fired at them in a reckless lunch-time gun attack in the capital’s south inner city yesterday. The disturbing incident unfolded at Darley’s Terrace yesterday shortly before 1pm when a gunman fired two shots from a handgun at the women and child.

Double killer Howell said he drugged ex-lover to remove her guilt over sex

Double killer Colin Howell told police he injected his former lover Hazel Stewart with a drug used to sedate intensive care patients to remove “the guilt” of having sex with the man she had helped to murder her husband.

Finance Ireland steps back from Ulster Bank assets

Finance Ireland CEO Billy Kane has backed off acquiring loan portfolios from Ulster Bank as the Natwest-owned bank prepares to depart the Irish market. The veteran banker, whose firm has a portfolio of €1.8bn of loans, told the Irish Independent that a deal between Finance Ireland and Ulster Bank is “highly unlikely” due to incompatible scale.

Facebook to allow Irish staff work from other European countries

In a change to company policy, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told staff that they will soon be allowed apply to work from other European countries, including the UK.

‘It was done then’ - Declan Rice says atmosphere around England’s World Cup 2018 games made his mind up to switch

Declan Rice has indicated that he had already made his mind up to play for England during the 2018 World Cup, just weeks after lining out for Ireland against World Cup winners France.