Today's News Headlines: Plan to press ahead with reopening despite new Delta surge; People flying abroad can get free PCR test to avail of Digital Cert 

The Government plans to press ahead with the reopening of indoor dining next month despite a sudden rise in the Delta variant of Covid-19. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to follow the public health guidelines as it is believed one in five diagnosed cases are now the mutant strain, suggesting around 400 incidents in the past seven days.

Ireland had appeared to be keeping the highly infectious variant at bay, but chief medical officer Tony Holohan said it is now fuelling outbreaks.

Suspected outbreak of Delta Covid-19 variant in Athlone

The Department of Health is investigating a suspected outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Athlone, Co Westmeath. The HSE is advising people who were socialising in Athlone on June 11, and who may have been exposed, to attend a Covid-19 test centre, which can be booked online.

People flying abroad can get free PCR test to avail of Digital Cert

People wanting to fly abroad when travel restrictions are lifted next month will be able to get a free PCR test from the HSE to obtain an EU Digital Covid Cert (DCC). It has emerged that a negative test from the HSE up to 72 hours before a flight will be sufficient to get the cert, which will be needed to fly.

Judges urged to address rape myths for jurors to avoid bias

Judges should address the issue of rape myths by giving guidance to juries at the outset of cases, a report on the trial process has concluded.

Pension savers to be hit hard by big interest rate cuts

Pension savers have been warned to brace for bad news. Recent changes mean the annual statements they get from their provider are likely to show the money they can expect to get in retirement has been radically cut.

Meghan and Harry bought ‘Lili’ domain before Queen approved

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed that they did buy the “Lilibet Diana” and “Lili Diana” internet domain names before their daughter’s name was approved by the Queen.

Players have died by suicide because they couldn't come out to their GAA teammates

“I have a list the length of my arm of people who contacted me over the years whose brother, son or partner died by suicide because they weren’t able to come out to their GAA teammates,” says top-tier GAA referee David Gough.

‘If you knew how decisions were made you’d live in a bunker’ – Cummings continues attack on Boris Johnson

Dominic Cummings, former adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has launched his latest criticism of those in government, claiming that if decision-making in Whitehall was publicised “everyone would sell everything and head for the bunker in the hills”.

Lucky Kilkenny family claim €12.7m Lotto prize

A lucky family from Kilkenny have claimed a €12.7m Lotto jackpot after winning it two months ago. “You can’t prepare yourself for the moment that you have a cheque for over €12m in your hands,” said the lucky winner.

Insurers won’t pay out if you go to Covid hotspot

People who make a non-essential trip to a country that the Department of Foreign Affairs advises against visiting will not be covered for any Covid-related medical costs.



