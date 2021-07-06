Today's news headlines: pharmacies overwhelmed by young seeking vaccines, and personal injury payouts halved since reforms

Only one jab for every 10 on waiting lists for one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Pharmacists yesterday struggled to meet a huge demand for Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines with just one jab available for every 10 people on waiting lists. Thousands of people aged 18-34 face a queue of up to three weeks to get the jab, although optimism rose as pharmacists are each promised deliveries of up to 100 doses this week.

Delta in Donegal – Covid again takes hold close to the Border

Donegal is bracing itself for a further surge in Covid-19 cases – as two towns in the county grapple with infection rates far higher than the national average. Amy Molloy reports.

Average personal injury payouts decrease by 50pc in last number of months, Cabinet ministers to be told

The average payouts for personal injury claims have decreased by 50pc since the end of April, Cabinet ministers are to be told. Early data from the new Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) will show that since insurance reforms were enacted at the end of April, payouts for personal injury cases have halved.

HSE chief Paul Reid’s pay package tops €426,000 – more than twice Taoiseach’s wage

HSE chief Paul Reid’s remuneration package topped €426,000 last year, including €358,651 in salary. Mr Reid’s basic pay of €358,651 means his salary is higher than that of Taoiseach Micheál Martin who earns a €211,742 pensionable salary.

Gardaí believe cold case review ‘inevitable’ once new Sophie contacts are fully examined

Senior gardaí believe a cold case review of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) murder file is now “inevitable”. However, a senior garda source indicated that such a review will only take place once all new contacts over the case have been carefully examined as part of the ongoing murder investigation.

Covid travel certificates may arrive in the post within days

Digital Covid Certificates for international travel may be arriving in letter boxes in the coming days as the Government ramps up plans to meet its July 19 deadline. It is also expected EU travel passes will be used to pave the way for the return of indoor dining.

Irish dance champ sues former friend over claims he groomed pupils for sex

A five-time world champion Irish dancer is suing a former business associate for slander over claims he groomed young students with a view to having sex with them when they reached the age of consent.

‘Sweet sludge from Dublin transformed my soil life’

Treated human waste had ‘huge benefits’ on Stuart Tyner’s mixed Wicklow farm and slashed his input costs. Then Bord Bia effectively banned him from using it. But now he’s going back to biofert, despite risking his quality-assured status

Auction seeks buyers to turn the tide for seized boats

Waterways Ireland is selling off 31 boats it has lifted from canals and rivers in a paper-based auction running until the end of the month. The boats were abandoned by untraceable owners or else their owners failed to buy permits for them and did not retrieve them when they were seized.

Central Bank ‘demanding too much of credit unions’

The Central Bank has been accused of imposing “excessive and unjustified” regulations on credit unions. Research produced on behalf of a group made up of the sector’s chief executives claims credit unions are being forced to put aside far higher levels of capital into their reserves than Irish and European banks.