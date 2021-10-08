Today's news headlines: People over 66 face having to pay PRSI for the first time, and tenants speak out after losing €200,000

People aged over 66 face having to pay PRSI for the first time under controversial proposal

More than 350,000 pensioners could be hit with PRSI for the first time under controversial new proposals.

Rise of rent prices a bigger issue than cost of homes

Modern Ireland has a rental crisis rather than a house-price problem, according to new figures from the EU’s statistics agency.

‘Renters are bottom of the barrel’ – tenant loses €1,800 deposit after company goes into liquidation

Tenants who lost out on more than €200,000 after a rental company went into liquidation are calling for greater protections to be put in place for renters.

Adele opens up about her new album, divorce, weight loss and ‘brutal conversations’ by other women about her body

Adele has spoken candidly about her weight loss and the public’s reaction to her changing appearance, with the singer revealing she was “very f***ing disappointed” with the conversations being had about her body.

Video: Trainee midwife finds stem cell donor from social media campaign

Taoiseach brushes aside Sinn Féin calls to delay carbon tax hikes

Micheál Martin has warned that the western world’s crisis of energy price and supply cannot become an alibi to shirk climate change obligations, which includes a hike in carbon taxes.

Raft of mica lawsuits planned amid fears thousands won’t get full redress

At least 10 “pathfinder” lawsuits over the devastation caused by the mica scandal will be filed in the High Court in the coming weeks.

The Big Tech Show: Are Facebook's new video-recording glasses creepy?

‘I think finding life is entirely likely’ – scientists confident clay from mission to Mars holds key

Freezing, arid and lifeless, the Jezero crater on Mars is an inhospitable desert, yet 3.7 billion years ago it was full of water and could have harboured life, scientists believe.

Conor McGregor’s plans for a large extension to his dealt a blow by Kildare County Council planners

In a letter seeking revised plans for the proposal, planners said the proposed extension is “inappropriate” and contrary to the provisions of the Kildare County Development Plan in terms of rural design and extension development.

Ireland may face World Cup kit change to help colour blind fans

Ireland or Wales may have to change out of their traditional jerseys if drawn together at the 2027 World Cup as World Rugby pushes ahead with plans to help colour blind fans by avoiding red-green kit clashes.

80 cases of heart inflammation reported after Covid jab

Ireland's medicines watchdog has received reports of 80 people suffering a form of heart inflammation after getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

‘The accommodation crisis is at the epicentre of this’ – large number of students applying for food aid

Increasing numbers of third-level students are seeking financial and food assistance from their colleges this year.

‘An onslaught of dogs and cats with nowhere to go’ – shelters struggle as lockdown pets surrendered

Two animal shelters have temporarily closed because of the number of people surrendering their dogs on returning to work.