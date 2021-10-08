Today's news headlines: People over 66 face having to pay PRSI for the first time, and tenants speak out after losing €200,000

More than 350,000 pensioners could be hit with PRSI for the first time under controversial new proposals.
Modern Ireland has a rental crisis rather than a house-price problem, according to new figures from the EU’s statistics agency.
Tenants who lost out on more than €200,000 after a rental company went into liquidation are calling for greater protections to be put in place for renters.
Adele has spoken candidly about her weight loss and the public’s reaction to her changing appearance, with the singer revealing she was “very f***ing disappointed” with the conversations being had about her body.
Micheál Martin has warned that the western world’s crisis of energy price and supply cannot become an alibi to shirk climate change obligations, which includes a hike in carbon taxes.
At least 10 “pathfinder” lawsuits over the devastation caused by the mica scandal will be filed in the High Court in the coming weeks.
Freezing, arid and lifeless, the Jezero crater on Mars is an inhospitable desert, yet 3.7 billion years ago it was full of water and could have harboured life, scientists believe.
In a letter seeking revised plans for the proposal, planners said the proposed extension is “inappropriate” and contrary to the provisions of the Kildare County Development Plan in terms of rural design and extension development.
Ireland or Wales may have to change out of their traditional jerseys if drawn together at the 2027 World Cup as World Rugby pushes ahead with plans to help colour blind fans by avoiding red-green kit clashes.
Ireland's medicines watchdog has received reports of 80 people suffering a form of heart inflammation after getting a Covid-19 vaccine.
Increasing numbers of third-level students are seeking financial and food assistance from their colleges this year.
Two animal shelters have temporarily closed because of the number of people surrendering their dogs on returning to work.