Today's news headlines: People in 30s must wait longer for vaccine appointment; Edwin Poots resigns as leader of the DUP after internal party revolt

Young unvaccinated people should not travel abroad this summer, the National Public Health Team has warned. With the vaccine registration portal for 35 to 39-year-olds opening this Sunday, by the time the EU Digital Covid Cert kicks in on July 19, the majority of the younger population will not have been offered a vaccine. Meanwhile, Edwin Poots has resigned as leader of the DUP following an internal revolt against him less than three weeks after taking on the top job.

People in their 30s to wait up to a month for vaccine appointment after registration

The Covid-19 vaccination roll-out will slow down next month as people in their 30s could wait for up to a month after they register for the jab. It comes amid concern a rise in the Delta variant here could hit large numbers of young people who are unvaccinated.

DUP in disarray as Edwin Poots resigns as leader after internal party revolt

Edwin Poots has resigned as leader of the DUP following an internal revolt against him less than three weeks after taking on the top job. The DUP appears to be in internal disarray after a significant majority of its elected representatives earlier opposed Mr Poots' decision to nominate a Stormont First Minister.

Spanish bank to shake up mortgage market here with 30-year fixed-rate loans

Spanish-owned mortgage provider Avant Money has upped the ante on its rivals by offering a range of new long-term fixed rates. The provider is the first here to offer a 30-year fixed rate, in a move that has the potential to transform the mortgage market.

‘Deep down we always hoped Barry would be found alive. It wasn’t to be’

Barry Coughlan disappeared after a night out in Crosshaven in 2004. His sister Donna speaks to the Irish Independent about receiving the call three weeks ago that Barry's car had been found and later finding out that Barry's remains had also been located.

Phone number linked to accused in Kevin Lunney kidnap trial was used to book Las Vegas holiday and pizza delivery, court hears

A phone number allegedly linked to one of the men accused of kidnapping Kevin Lunney was previously used to book a Las Vegas holiday, apply for a passport and order delivery pizza, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Alcohol Action Ireland welcomes WHO call for women of childbearing age not to drink

A draft plan from the World Health Organisation (WHO) asking for more efforts to prevent drinking of alcohol among women of childbearing age had been supported by a leading organisation here advocating for reducing alcohol harm.

Oireachtas committee ‘to quiz horse racing body’ over doping claims

Horse racing’s regulatory body is expected to be called before an Oireachtas committee to discuss explosive doping claims made by leading trainer Jim Bolger. The moves comes after Mr Bolger claimed “there will be a Lance Armstrong in Irish racing” in an interview with the Sunday Independent.

By-election hopeful Brigid Purcell says she was victim of sexual assault during her time working in the hospitality industry

People Before Profit by-election candidate Brigid Purcell has stated that she was the victim of sexual assault in a previous job. The Dublin Bay South candidate said she was working in hospitality when she was assaulted by someone in a more senior position.

‘I saw plight of homeless people when my mother took refugees from the North into our home in 1967,’ says Jim Sheridan

Oscar-nominated director Jim Sheridan said he saw first-hand the plight of homeless people back in the 1960s as his mother used to offer their home as a refuge. Speaking about his reasons for getting involved in independent.ie’s Rock Against Homelessness fundraiser on Sunday, he said it’s always been a cause close to his heart.

Shane Lowry stays in touch with leaders after solid opening round at US Open

SHANE LOWRY recovered from a nightmare triple-bogey seven to grind his way to an opening 72 in the US Open at Torrey Pines.