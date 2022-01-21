Staff working at Kehoes pub in Dublin’s city centre. People can look forward to an earlier than planned lifting of restrictions, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Nphet says most covid restrictions can go

The removal of the requirement to show Covid passes and the lifting of the 8pm curfew on hospitality have been given the go-ahead as the country gets set to return to business as usual. After almost two years of lives governed by pandemic measures, Dr Tony Holohan last night wrote to the Government to ­signal a return to normality.

Thousands of assaults on hospital staff in past seven years

Frontline staff working in the largest hospital group in the country have made 3,500 assault reports in the past seven years. A geographic breakdown of reported assaults reveals that nurses and doctors in the Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG) – which consists of 11 hospitals across the country – were on the receiving end of thousands of verbal and physical attacks.

Holidaymakers urged to book early as prices could spike by 20pc

Overseas holiday enquiries and bookings picked up as soon as Ireland’s testing restrictions were eased, according to travel agents, who are seeing "huge demand.”

Revolut app to block credit card payments to gambling websites

Banking app Revolut is to block credit card payments to gambling sites in Ireland, the Irish Independent can reveal. The move follows this newspaper’s investigation showing that betting firms here are profiting from credit card payments made through contactless apps such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Revolut.

Penneys’ Irish staff to escape Primark’s UK jobs cuts

Plans by Primark to cut hundreds of jobs in the UK, where revenues are lagging behind pre-Covid levels, will not lead to similar layoffs here, a spokesperson said.

Drugs regulator monitors reports of suspected Covid vaccine side-effects in five to 17-year-olds

The country’s drugs regulator has received 269 reports of suspected side-effects following Covid-19 vaccination of children and adolescents aged five to 17 years old.

‘The Family’ gang leader arrested after €700,000 seized

Detectives have carried out what is being described as “one of the most significant organised crime arrests in recent times" on the head of “The Family” gang. Convicted drug dealer and gang leader Brian Grendon remains in garda custody today.

Lawsuits filed over medical treatment of mentally ill mum who killed children

Andrew McGinley and his wife Deirdre Morley, the mentally ill mother who killed their three children, have both issued medical negligence actions against the HSE in relation to her care.







