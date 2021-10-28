Today's news headlines: Parents warned to curb children’s activities; and Holohan denies ‘letting Covid rip’ amid 67 deaths in a week

Here are the top news stories of the morning.
Parents have been told to cut down on children’s activities outside school amid a worrying Covid surge in those aged five to 12.
A primary school principal is warning parents of the ‘shocking’ speed of the coronavirus, as it rips through her school community like a wildfire.
Ireland's target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions has the support of 80pc of the public, with 50pc saying our climate ambitions should be even greater.
Country music megastar Garth Brooks clearly has friends in high places after some of Ireland’s most influential representative bodies expressed their support for his dream of playing five nights in Croke Park.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has rejected accusations he is willing to let Covid-19 “rip” but said he does not envisage a return to restrictions.
For a growing number of young women, becoming a witch is much more than a spooky Halloween ensemble. A new generation are turning to witchcraft and embracing ‘magical’ practices. They collect crystals, observe lunar phases and assemble altars. And yes, they even cast spells.
A survey, conducted for Queen’s University Belfast, showed 52pc of respondents consider the post-Brexit arrangement to be a “good thing”.