Today's news headlines: Parents of four-year-old seek answers after Strep A death; Tributes paid as Fair City actor dies

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

‘The fact her last word was Papa haunts me every second, every day’ – Parents of 4-year-old Ahana Singh seek answers after Strep A death

Ahana Singh died just hours after returning home from hospital – two weeks before her fifth birthday and two months after arriving in Ireland.

People would only go to A&E if their lives depended on it — poll

Plummeting public confidence in the country’s health service has been laid bare in a new Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll which has found almost three-quarters (72pc) of the population would only attend a hospital emergency department if they thought their life depended on it.

‘We are all so heartbroken’ – Tributes paid as Fair City actress Carol Anne Lowe dies

Actor George McMahon has paid tribute to fellow Fair City star Carol Anne Lowe following her untimely death.

Roy Keane tells Tommy Tiernan about the first time he took his wife out for a drink

Fine Gael enjoys a Varadkar bounce

Fine Gael and the Green Party have seen their public support increase, despite backlash over the worst winter hospital trolley crisis on record, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

Paul Moody will not face more charges

Disgraced former garda Paul Moody will not face criminal charges over allegations of historical sexual abuse.

Family visit Jonathan Dowdall under armed guard

Supergrass Jonathan Dowdall enjoyed his first prison visits from his family at Limerick Prison over the Christmas period.

IDA racked up €50,000 bill for trade mission to America

The Industrial Development Agency (IDA) spent around €50,000 on a US trade mission in April last year which included bookings at a string of top hotels, business-class flights and fine dining bills.

Pro refugee group interrupt Irish Freedom Party rally in Drogheda

Fraudster called for $9bn cheat to be spared prison term

The Kerry-based writer and disability campaigner who has been exposed as a con-woman wrote to the judge in the Elizabeth Holmes trial in a California to plead for a non-custodial sentence for the former Theranos boss.

Golf club friendships end over ‘liar’ and bully row in Howth

One of the country’s top golf clubs has become bitterly divided after its male and female captains made complaints about being verbally attacked and excluded from the running of the club.

Rise in number of women with complications in pregnancy

The number of Irish mothers with severe maternal medical complications is on the rise.

Sister of George Nkencho seeks ‘highest level of accountability’

The sister of George Nkencho — shot dead by gardaí in December 2020 — is hopeful that the force is held “accountable” over his killing, as the Garda watchdog concludes its investigation into his death.

Prince Harry’s book recalls row over him and William walking behind their mother’s coffin

Prince Harry has claimed that a heated debate took place behind the scenes about whether he and Prince William should be asked to join their mother’s funeral cortege.