Today's news headlines: Parents of four-year-old seek answers after Strep A death; Tributes paid as Fair City actor dies

Ahana Singh died just hours after returning home from hospital – two weeks before her fifth birthday and two months after arriving in Ireland.
Plummeting public confidence in the country’s health service has been laid bare in a new Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll which has found almost three-quarters (72pc) of the population would only attend a hospital emergency department if they thought their life depended on it.
Actor George McMahon has paid tribute to fellow Fair City star Carol Anne Lowe following her untimely death.
Fine Gael and the Green Party have seen their public support increase, despite backlash over the worst winter hospital trolley crisis on record, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.
Disgraced former garda Paul Moody will not face criminal charges over allegations of historical sexual abuse.
Supergrass Jonathan Dowdall enjoyed his first prison visits from his family at Limerick Prison over the Christmas period.
The Industrial Development Agency (IDA) spent around €50,000 on a US trade mission in April last year which included bookings at a string of top hotels, business-class flights and fine dining bills.
The Kerry-based writer and disability campaigner who has been exposed as a con-woman wrote to the judge in the Elizabeth Holmes trial in a California to plead for a non-custodial sentence for the former Theranos boss.
One of the country’s top golf clubs has become bitterly divided after its male and female captains made complaints about being verbally attacked and excluded from the running of the club.
The number of Irish mothers with severe maternal medical complications is on the rise.
The sister of George Nkencho — shot dead by gardaí in December 2020 — is hopeful that the force is held “accountable” over his killing, as the Garda watchdog concludes its investigation into his death.
Prince Harry has claimed that a heated debate took place behind the scenes about whether he and Prince William should be asked to join their mother’s funeral cortege.