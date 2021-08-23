Today's news headlines: Nphet want young jabbed before restrictions are eased while school data shows virus spread is 'low-risk'

The National Public Health Emergency Team wants the majority of younger people vaccinated before the remaining Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Around 85pc of the adult population are now vaccinated but it will be some weeks before there is a high level of vaccination among the under-18s.
There was relatively little transmission of Covid-19 from pupils to staff last year, a review of schools from the HSE reveals. The new report offers “reassuring” data on infection risk within schools themselves, as thousands of children prepare to return to the classroom.
The streets of Drumcondra were drenched in green and white as the first of the celebrating Limerick fans poured from Croke Park yesterday evening. Families and friends cheered as they marched from the All-Ireland showcase arena, their team retaining the Liam MacCarthy Cup after beating Cork 3-32 to 1-22 in a show-stopping display of hurling.
Tributes have been paid to the "kind, polite and friendly" Kurdish family who lost their lives in a horrific collision on the M6 motorway in Galway last Thursday. The Irish Independent can reveal that a brother of victim Karzan Sabah read about the tragedy online the day after the collision and grew increasingly alarmed after he failed to make contact with his brother and sister-in-law.
Respected figures in the entertainment industry have expressed their anger and frustration at a video of fans gathered outside Croke Park before the All-Ireland senior hurling final yesterday. The video, which is being shared widely on Twitter by a music photographer, shows crowds gathered on Portland Place.
A brave abuse survivor says he has been denied justice after the death of serial sex abuser Joseph Keegan (79) in the Midlands Prison. The former Franciscan friar was in the second week of a five-year sentence for two counts of indecent assault in relation to an incident in which he took a young boy out of a classroom and raped him at a nearby church property in the mid-1980s.
A major shake-up of the Central Applications Office (CAO) system will make it easier for students to apply for apprenticeships, training programmes and further educations courses.
New medical research has shown evidence of a link between a reduction in hospital admissions for patients with asthma in Ireland and reduced nitrogen dioxide levels in the air as a result of lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Landlords will have to meet a minimum energy rating for their rental properties from 2025 under new Government plans. As part of a €12bn a year housing plan, the Government will put in place additional rental controls for tenants which will result in rental properties having a minimum BER rating requirement.