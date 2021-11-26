Today's news headlines: Nphet plans to ground children under 12 for two weeks; Health Minister ‘deeply concerned’ about new Covid variant

Children under 12 years old have been told avoid indoor settings for the next two weeks under shock new recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is “deeply concerned” about the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant in Southern Africa.
Most people have now filed a property return but thousands of owners claim their properties have a low valuation.
Yesterday was a good day for Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, as the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) said it will adjust its mortgage measures to allow commercial banks participate in his controversial shared equity scheme.
Portugal is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, less than two months after scrapping most of them when the goal of vaccinating 86% of the population against Covid-19 was reached.
As infections rates surge across Ireland, Drogheda remains the area with the highest infection rates. Its 14-day rate of 2,415 cases per 100,000 is over twice the national average.
AN anti-vaccination campaigner dressed in a velvet purple cape told a judge he did not accept the court’s jurisdiction and wished to personally “charge” both the judge and the prosecuting garda.