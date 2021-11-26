Today's news headlines: Nphet plans to ground children under 12 for two weeks; Health Minister ‘deeply concerned’ about new Covid variant

Children under 12 must avoid indoor settings in a shock call by Nphet

Children under 12 years old have been told avoid indoor settings for the next two weeks under shock new recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Health Minister ‘deeply concerned’ about what could be worst strain of virus yet

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is “deeply concerned” about the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant in Southern Africa.

Thousands claim low value on homes in property tax reforms



Most people have now filed a property return but thousands of owners claim their properties have a low valuation.

The Indo Daily: No more sleeps! – The story of The Late Late Toy Show

No More Sleeps! The Story of The Late Late Toy Show

O’Brien survives Judgement Day as his housing scheme gets pale green light from Central Bank

Yesterday was a good day for Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, as the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) said it will adjust its mortgage measures to allow commercial banks participate in his controversial shared equity scheme.

Flyers must show negative Covid test as Portugal returns to Covid restrictions

Portugal is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, less than two months after scrapping most of them when the goal of vaccinating 86% of the population against Covid-19 was reached.

‘It feels a bit like Groundhog Day’ – Drogheda battles the highest Covid-19 rates in the country as local testing capacity feels the strain

As infections rates surge across Ireland, Drogheda remains the area with the highest infection rates. Its 14-day rate of 2,415 cases per 100,000 is over twice the national average.

Anti-vaxxer campaigner fined for breach of restrictions after bid to sue the State

AN anti-vaccination campaigner dressed in a velvet purple cape told a judge he did not accept the court’s jurisdiction and wished to personally “charge” both the judge and the prosecuting garda.