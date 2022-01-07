Today's news headlines: 'No plan' to require booster certs for indoor dining, and heroic Irish dad drowns after saving his son

Here are the top stories of the morning on Independent.ie.

'No plan' to require booster certs for indoor dining

The Government has no plans for booster vaccines to be a requirement for indoor dining, as more than two million certs get issued.

Feeder Schools League Tables 2022: How your local school fared

Status Yellow snow and ice warning in place for entire island today

The entire island is under a Status Yellow snow and ice warning until late morning today as scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected to make driving hazardous.

‘Devoted family man’: Heroic Irish dad drowned after saving his son

Father-of-three Cassan Cowman (49), who was originally from Cork, drowned while rescuing his son after he slipped into water rapids in Queensland, Australia.

Nphet does not recommend any new restrictions

The public health experts met to assess the latest Covid-19 situation.

Omicron presses pause on criminal trials amid juror hesitancy concerns

The Courts Service believes that Omicron now makes it practically impossible to call people for jury service, to be empanelled with eleven strangers.

'Jesus was crucified... Novak is also crucified' - Djokovic's father blasts Australian authorities

Novak Djokovic’s father claims the world number one has been made a scapegoat and been “crucified” in the row with Australian authorities over a Covid-19 medical exemption.

Sinn Féin is a ‘populist party, but never principled’, says Varadkar

The Tánaiste is to use a speech this evening – to mark the centenary of the Dáil vote endorsing the Anglo-Irish Treaty in 1922 – to excoriate his key rivals.

The Best of the Indo Daily: Pass the remote - our obsession with Succession and other TV treats