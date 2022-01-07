Today's news headlines: 'No plan' to require booster certs for indoor dining, and heroic Irish dad drowns after saving his son

Here are the top stories of the morning on Independent.ie.
The Government has no plans for booster vaccines to be a requirement for indoor dining, as more than two million certs get issued.
The entire island is under a Status Yellow snow and ice warning until late morning today as scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected to make driving hazardous.
Father-of-three Cassan Cowman (49), who was originally from Cork, drowned while rescuing his son after he slipped into water rapids in Queensland, Australia.
The public health experts met to assess the latest Covid-19 situation.
The Courts Service believes that Omicron now makes it practically impossible to call people for jury service, to be empanelled with eleven strangers.
Novak Djokovic’s father claims the world number one has been made a scapegoat and been “crucified” in the row with Australian authorities over a Covid-19 medical exemption.
The Tánaiste is to use a speech this evening – to mark the centenary of the Dáil vote endorsing the Anglo-Irish Treaty in 1922 – to excoriate his key rivals.