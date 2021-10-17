Today's news headlines: No going back to lockdown, says Taoiseach; UK police monitoring Larry Murphy's movements

Here are all of this morning's top stories...

No going back to lockdown, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government will not be reintroducing restrictions to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases, which is again putting a significant strain on hospitals and ICUs around the country.

Science and politics clash as Covid restrictions ease

Disquiet over confused messaging from Nphet bigwigs on the airwaves as changes to freedoms likely, reports Hugh O’Connell

Predator Larry Murphy ‘capable of unspeakable violence’

Gardaí are aware of the exact whereabouts of Larry Murphy in London and English police are assisting with monitoring the rapist’s movements.

Owen Keegan hit back at critics of tent remarks, emails reveal

Mr Keegan — who was at the centre of fresh controversy last week over an ill-judged letter about student housing — told a radio station the number of tents in the capital added to perceptions of “edginess” in the city.

Paedophile McClean quizzed by gardaí about new allegations

Detectives investigating fresh abuse allegations against paedophile former rugby coach John McClean have visited him behind bars in recent months.

Victims of garda abuse claim cases ‘poorly handled’

Women abused by their garda partners have complained to the Garda Ombudsman (GSoc) that their cases were poorly investigated, a support group has claimed.

€32,000 to keep State cars running

Gardaí have paid €32,000 in fuel costs to keep the cars of the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Justice Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister on the road over the past 13 months.

Keith Earls interview: ‘Pain ruined my life. I came to hate rugby’

He’s still one of the finest players of his generation but rugby has taken an enormous physical and mental toll on Keith Earls—to the point that he tried to quit, as he reveals in his new memoir.

Lyra McKee murder investigation hindered by ‘wall of silence’

Police believe that up to 150 people were in the vicinity when Ms McKee was killed. However, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy has revealed that the number of those people who have contacted his investigating team is “probably in the single figures”.