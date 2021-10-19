Today's news headlines: New delay on the lifting of restrictions; Insurance costs soar despite drop in payouts

Taoiseach Micheál Martin cannot expect to ride off into the sunset without being answerable for the big decisions he presided over. Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

New delay on the lifting of restrictions as hospital numbers soar

Antigen testing will finally be scaled up as the Government is expected to delay lifting the final Covid-19 restrictions. Friday will no longer mark the end of Covid rules amid fears over increasing cases of hospitalisation.

Insurance costs soar 15pc despite drop in payouts

Overall insurance costs have shot up by 15pc since new guidelines on award levels were introduced, a survey of motorists, businesses and community groups has found.

At least three children in intensive care with Covid this month as capacity fears mount

Up to 26 children have been recently hospitalised with Covid-19 and a number admitted to intensive care, it emerged yesterday.

‘I drive 280km to college every day because I cannot afford to rent near university’

A Monaghan man forced to drive 280km every day to college due to the deepening rental crisis has said he is “frustrated and tired”.

Alarming increase in domestic abuse, as reports nearly double over five year period

The number of domestic abuse crimes being reported to gardaí has nearly doubled in the past five years.

How we’re building an eco-home for less than €100k – and plan to be mortgage-free forever



Massage and relaxation therapist Sarah Louise Kernan and her husband Evan are building their own home and permaculture smallholding in Donegal without the need for a mortgage.

Teachers seek strict new health measures in schools

Primary teacher leaders want an urgent review of face coverings for the under-13s as well as the return of Covid testing and tracing to their schools as virus infection ­levels rise.

Fisherman was ‘underpaid by €114,000’, politicians told

A migrant fisherman was underpaid by €114,000 over four years, an Oireachtas ­committee will be told.

Charity pays more for 16 homes than council deal with builder

Homeless charity Focus Ireland is preparing to step in and pay a higher price for 16 houses even though Limerick Council signed a contract for the homes just last year for a lower price.