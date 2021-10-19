Today's news headlines: New delay on the lifting of restrictions; Insurance costs soar despite drop in payouts

Here are the top stories on independent.ie this morning
Antigen testing will finally be scaled up as the Government is expected to delay lifting the final Covid-19 restrictions. Friday will no longer mark the end of Covid rules amid fears over increasing cases of hospitalisation.
Overall insurance costs have shot up by 15pc since new guidelines on award levels were introduced, a survey of motorists, businesses and community groups has found.
Up to 26 children have been recently hospitalised with Covid-19 and a number admitted to intensive care, it emerged yesterday.
A Monaghan man forced to drive 280km every day to college due to the deepening rental crisis has said he is “frustrated and tired”.
The number of domestic abuse crimes being reported to gardaí has nearly doubled in the past five years.
Massage and relaxation therapist Sarah Louise Kernan and her husband Evan are building their own home and permaculture smallholding in Donegal without the need for a mortgage.
Primary teacher leaders want an urgent review of face coverings for the under-13s as well as the return of Covid testing and tracing to their schools as virus infection levels rise.
A migrant fisherman was underpaid by €114,000 over four years, an Oireachtas committee will be told.
Homeless charity Focus Ireland is preparing to step in and pay a higher price for 16 houses even though Limerick Council signed a contract for the homes just last year for a lower price.