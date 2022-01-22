Today's news headlines: New dawn as two-year nightmare nears end; man carried into post office to claim pension ‘had been dead for two days’

Nika Byrne and Abby Downing at Dame Tavern, Dublin as Covid-19 restrictions are set to be lifted Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A new dawn as two-year nightmare nears end

The mood of the nation has been lifted after almost two years of tough pandemic restrictions as the Taoiseach last night removed the majority of Covid curbs and said the country needed to “smile and sing again”.

Man carried into post office to claim pension ‘had been dead for two days’

A man who was dressed up and carried into a post office by two fraudsters attempting to claim his pension may have been dead for up to two days, gardaí believe.

Reader Travel Awards: Ireland's best beaches, hotels, B&Bs, campsites and pet-friendly stays named for 2022

With Omicron in retreat and restrictions easing on Irish hospitality, it feels like the perfect day to publish the results of our annual Reader Travel Awards. From Ireland’s top 10 hotels to its 10 best beaches, from paw-fect pet-friendly stays to the island’s friendliest B&Bs and coolest campsites, it amounts to a magical menu of staycation tips for 2022.

How much is your house worth? Location matters less as pandemic flung property market on

The pandemic has flipped the property market on its head, sending rural house prices soaring at levels not seen since the boom.

Brian Laundrie admits killing Gabby Petito in notebook found near his remains

The boyfriend of Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced on Friday. It was the first time authorities squarely pinned the blame for Petito’s death on Brian Laundrie, though he was the prime suspect all along.

The Indo Daily - Return of the Craic: The easing of Covid restrictions and what happens next

‘I don’t say to them ‘you are coming for the needle’ but you have to be truthful’

It has been a busy week in Cavan as the vaccination clinic is made friendly for children.

‘Like the end of Prohibition’ – publicans hoping for new ‘Roaring ‘20s’ post-pandemic boom

Pub and restaurant owners across the country are raising their glasses to a better future following news that Covid-19 restrictions on their businesses are finally over.

‘And just like that, my cardigan was hanging in Carrie Bradshaw’s closet’ – Kildare designer’s TV shock

Many thousands of miles from Sex and the City character Carrie’s New York stomping ground, Gabrielle celebrated her 25th birthday in Clane, Co Kildare, yesterday with her “did just that happen?” feeling still fresh.

Tears of sorrow turn to joy for mother expecting twins after IVF

After enduring 15 rounds of IVF treatment, Sinéad Gallagher-Hedderman has gone from shedding tears of sorrow to tears of joy after she learned that what looked like another setback was a false alarm and she is not only pregnant but is carrying twins.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces the lifting of almost all Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland