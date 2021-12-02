Today's news headlines: More curbs on gatherings loom amid Omicron threat; Fianna Fáil declares itself 'charity' to run €600,000 raffle

More curbs on gatherings loom to tackle surge

More restrictions for the run-up to the festive season and Christmas get-togethers are on the table amid ongoing concern about the high level of Covid-19 infection and the threat of the new Omicron variant.

Irish mother had twins at 24 weeks after falling ill with Covid on Spanish holiday

An Irish woman had to have an emergency caesarean section while on holiday abroad and deliver her twin babies at 24 weeks after she became ill with Covid-19.

Fianna Fáil declares itself as a ‘charity’ to run €600,000 raffle

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s party is running its €600,000 raffle with a licence reserved for charities.

The Indo Daily: Paddy Cosgrave - misunderstood or mischief maker?

Paddy Cosgrave: Misunderstood or mischief maker?

‘Most pupils exempted from mask rule won’t need medical certificate’ – INTO

Most primary pupils exempted from wearing a face mask in school will not require medical certification, according to the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO).

‘After 41 years, none of us ever got over or accepted the disappearance of our father’

On each of the five occasions Carol Morris has visited a morgue to find out whether an unidentified body was her father, she always held out the same hope.

Most junior infants are happy, but 13pc do not like school

Most junior infants settle into school quickly and happily, but about one in eight do not like it, according to a major new study.

‘I met Trump at 14 and flew with Andrew,’ says Maxwell accuser

Ghislaine Maxwell’s accuser told a court in New York yesterday how she was introduced by Jeffrey Epstein to Donald Trump at his Florida resort and took part in one of his beauty pageants, as the defence challenged her memory of the alleged abuse she suffered.

Pandemic may offset advances in survival of cancer

Recent inroads in improved survival rates for the most common forms of cancer may be offset by delays in the diagnosis and treatment due to the pandemic, according to the Irish Cancer Society.

Pressure is building on big banks as Avant cuts loan rates

The pressure is being turned up on the big banks, with a new round of mortgage rate cuts being introduced by the lowest-cost home loans provider in the market.