Today's news headlines: ministers struggle to agree new rules for indoor dining, and heatwave may have peaked

AG steps in as Cabinet falls out over new rules for indoor dining as D-Day looms

The Government is scrambling to draft new regulations to allow pubs, restaurants and cafes resume indoor dining in time for next Monday’s deadline. With just four days to go until people can eat and drink inside again, the Cabinet has become embroiled in a number of squabbles as ministers seek to thrash out the details of the new rules.

Bid farewell to Status Orange – we may have hit peak heatwave

Ireland sweltered in the hottest day of the year yesterday – and it looks like we have reached the peak of the heatwave. The mercury soared to 30.8C at Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon yesterday, shy of the hottest day of recent times when 32.2C was recorded in 2006.

AstraZeneca supply boost offers hope

The chances of 18- to 34-year-olds getting a Covid-19 vaccine quicker have been boosted after AstraZeneca said yesterday it is capable of providing stable and reliable supplies from now on.

We’ll never get justice for Mari, says mum of girl (5) killed in arson attack on her home

The mother of a five-year-old girl killed in an arson attack has said her killer “shouldn’t be allowed breathe in air” after he walked free from jail.

Blame game over 93pc of travel cert helpline calls unanswered

The heads of Government have been left scrambling to defend the EU travel cert helpline as 93pc of calls went unanswered. A remarkable blame game took place yesterday with the EU and even the public blamed for clogging up the helpline.

Estate with few council houses has less risk of trouble – SF councillor

A Sinn Féin councillor said there would be less risk of anti-social behaviour in an estate because only four out of the 61 homes there would be local authority housing.

More patients admitted to intensive care as Covid numbers rise

The rate of admission by Covid-19 patients to intensive care may be starting to rise although the numbers seriously ill with the virus remain relatively low. There were 22 patients with the virus in intensive care yesterday, up from 20 last week.

Revenue clamping down on abuses of Covid wage subsidy

The Revenue Commissioners have launched a targeted crackdown on firms suspected of overclaiming pandemic wage subsidies. Officials are taking data from rolling checks on businesses receiving wage supports, and cross-referencing it against other information held on companies, searching for anomalies in order to flag potential fraudsters.

National debt goes over €46,000 per person as Covid costs add to negative balance

The national debt rose to a new high of €230.5bn at the end of March, figures from the Central Statistics Office show. Debt piled up, as the State continued to carry the financial burden of holding up the economy through Covid, and to fund a big share of that with borrowed money.

Couple charged after gender-reveal smoke-bomb sparks deadly wildfire

The couple are facing manslaughter charges after a fire erupted allegedly after they tried to set off a smoke bomb to announce their baby’s gender.