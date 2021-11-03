Today's news headlines: Ministers resist new Covid restrictions; Missing Australian girl found safe after 18 days

Government to resist new restrictions despite high case numbers

The Government is set to hold firm and resist reimposing restrictions in the face of rising number of Covid-19 cases. Despite 3,726 new cases being recorded yesterday – the highest daily figure since early January – senior Government and public health figures insisted there are no plans to reintroduce stricter measures.

One third of LPT returns value homes at less than €200,000

Almost a third of homeowners who have valued their homes for property tax have estimated them to be worth less than €200,000, new ­figures reveal.

Australian girl who disappeared during family camping trip found safe after 18 days

A man was arrested after police in Australia found a four-year-old girl alive 18 days after she went missing. Cleo Smith went missing during a family camping trip in Western Australia state.

Smithwick brewery scion has €3m in debt written off by court

A member of the Smithwick brewing family has had €3m in debt written off under a settlement arrangement approved by the High Court.

Under-60s with medical conditions may get booster next

People under 60 with medical conditions may be next in line for a Covid-19 booster vaccine, it emerged yesterday.

Gardaí wrongly told woman her son (12) had died in horror crash

Two gardaí mistakenly delivered a book of condolences to the mother of a boy who had survived a car crash, while the mother of a man who died in the same collision was told he was recovering in hospital.

Half of urban wastewater not treated to basic EU standards

Half of Ireland’s urban wastewater is still not being treated to basic EU standards, putting the environment and people’s health at risk, according to the Environmental ­Protection Agency (EPA).

Inflation pressure weighs on services sector as fuel and labour costs climb

Inflation in the services sector climbed to its highest level in 11 years last month, according to the latest Services Purchasers Managers Index from AIB.







