Today's news headlines: Ministers claim €260,000 in grants for second homes; Seán Quinn mansion searched in ongoing probe into finances and violence

Here are the top stories of the morning.

Ministers claim €260,000 in grants for second homes in capital

Government ministers have claimed almost €260,000 in a special allowance that allows them to buy or rent a second home in Dublin. The Revenue Commissioners said between 10 and 14 ministers or ministers of state had been in receipt of the so-called “dual abode allowance” in each of the past four years.

Net closing in on ‘mastermind’ behind murder of Irene White



Two men who admitted to the murder are serving life sentences but the man who ordered the contract killing remains at large.

Quinn mansion searched in ongoing probe into finances and violence

Seán Quinn’s mansion was searched by gardaí last week as part of a sprawling investigation into the protracted campaign of intimidation and violence against his former companies and who financed it.

Stephen Donnelly and Robert Watt to skip Oireachtas grilling on Tony Holohan job

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and his top civil servant Robert Watt are refusing to appear before an Oireachtas committee investigating the now-abandoned secondment of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to an academic post in Trinity College.

The Indo Daily Select: What a Marine Le Pen win would mean for Ireland and the EU

Ho useholds in rural areas will not be penalised for burning turf

Households in small villages and one-off houses will still be allowed to burn turf, while those who sell it to family and neighbours will not be penalised as part of a coalition compromise to see off a backbench revolt.

Varadkar being Taoiseach again in doubt as DPP ‘won’t be rushed’

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is “highly unlikely” to direct whether Leo Varadkar should face criminal charges over the leaking of a confidential government document before December, when he is due to become taoiseach, the Sunday Independent understands.

One-punch killer jailed over man’s death is freed from prison after less than four years

A man who killed an innocent father out celebrating his twin daughters’ christening has been released from jail, having served less than four years behind bars.

Most young children identified as ‘gifted’ are male

Over 80pc of young children who are identified as ‘gifted’ by their parents and teachers are male. The trend has been highlighted by Dr Colm O’Reilly, director of Ireland’s Centre for Talented Youth, which provides enrichment courses for students with high academic ability from the age of six.