Today's news headlines: Long winter of rules despite new freedoms; Grafton Street shop wants €500,000 rent cut over Covid closure

Long winter of Covid rules despite our new freedoms

The country will have to endure another winter of Covid-19 restrictions with strict rules to remain in place for indoor hospitality and no full return to work until February 2022. However, restrictions on pub opening hours, numbers at weddings and attendance at sports events will be lifted, while nightclubs will reopen.

The Indo Daily: Home or Office – what the easing of restrictions means for you and your job

Explainer: How rapid antigen tests could provide an alternative way to return to normal

For much of the year antigen tests were looked at with suspicion by senior public health doctors. They even turned up in a “snake oil” reference. But the DIY tests, which offer a quick result, are now to become part of the everyday tool kit to help us work, socialise and be entertained in the coming weeks and months.

Grafton Street shop wants €500,000 rent cut over Covid closure

The operator of a Grafton Street footwear and clothing store is asking the High Court to declare it has no liability for more than half a million Euro in rent during 253 days of pandemic-ordered closures.

Watch: Group pay for pints with a broken phone in a Dublin pub

‘Confusing rules will lose us a small fortune’ – pub and club owners say relaxed rules still unworkable

The welcome news for nightclubs and late bars that restrictions on opening hours will be lifted on Friday is tinged with uncertainty, as many still have challenges to overcome before they open this weekend.

Death of ex-soldier accused of killing stokes strife over UK plans for an ‘amnesty for all’

The death of Dennis Hutchings has once more put the spotlight on British government plans to grant an effective amnesty for all offences relating to Northern Ireland’s three decades of horrific violence and killing.

When worlds collide: Galway astronomer detects huge impact by planets in nearby star system

A massive collision between Earth-sized planets in a nearby star system that stripped their atmospheres has been detected by a Galway-based astronomer.

‘High rate’ of hurlers playing after suspected concussion

An "unacceptably high rate" of inter-county hurlers suspected of having sustained concussion during a game are allowed to resume play without adequate assessment, according to a new medical study.