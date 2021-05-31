Today's news headlines: Local lockdowns possible, July reopening ‘may be reviewed’, and Gardaí again disperse crowds in Dublin city centre

Plans to ease lockdown restrictions further in July will have to be reviewed if there's evidence that people aren't following the public health guidelines, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has warned. His comments come as gardaí were called in to disperse large crowds of people socialising in the city centre for a second night in a row. Meanwhile, there's some good news to start the week as the glorious weather is set to continue and temperatures are to reach up to 20C today.

July reopening ‘may be reviewed’ if people don’t follow rules, says Taoiseach as local lockdowns possible

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that measures to ease the lockdown planned for July – including pub openings and indoor dining – “may have to be reviewed” if there is evidence of people not following Covid-19 guidelines.

Gardaí disperse large crowds in Dublin city centre for second night in a row

For the second night in a row, gardaí have intervened to disperse large crowds that had gathered in Dublin city centre. Gardaí moved crowds on from St Stephen’s Green while the Public Order Unit patrolled the area around South William Street. It had also been the scene of large gatherings on Saturday night.

Women earn significantly less than men at big Irish companies based in UK

Women earn significantly less than men at some big Irish companies that are legally obliged to publish details of their gender pay gap in the UK. An analysis of their latest reports reveals a wide range of difference between firms, with the gender pay gap at some as high as 62pc and as low as 1pc in others.

Glorious sunshine to continue as temperatures to reach up to 20C today

After a miserable month of rain and chilly temperatures, we are finally getting some sun – just in the nick of time for the lifting of restrictions. People around the country spent the weekend basking in temperatures of up to 20C in some parts of the island as Ireland finally enjoyed some glorious sunshine.

‘I have to find a new way to live’ – the businesses that have shut for good due to pandemic

We’ve all bemoaned the fact we could not get a haircut, go for a pint or book a holiday during lockdown. But behind the first-world personal struggles are heartbreaking stories of businesses in retail, hospitality and travel who have been forced to close their doors for good. Some have lost businesses that were in their family for decades. Others were start-ups that never got the chance to get going.

‘I hope my case will smooth the path for others’ – captain wins €117,814 award on gender discrimination grounds

A Defence Forces review is under way after a former Air Corps captain won the highest award possible in a gender discrimination case. Yvonne O’Rourke said she hoped her victory would “smooth the path” for other workers.

Dublin criminal due to be extradited from UK in gangland murder probe

A Dublin criminal is expected to be extradited back to Ireland in the coming weeks in relation to a gangland murder. The suspect is wanted over the gun killing of Neil Fitzgerald (36) who was shot dead in a remote area of Tallaght, Dublin, in June 2016. The victim was heavily involved in organised crime and was an associate of jailed drugs boss Brian Rattigan.

Lack of evidence over hit-and-run that left boy (5) with a broken leg

A man who was questioned in relation to a hit-and-run crash that left a five-year-old boy on the side of the road with a badly broken leg will not face prosecution, it has emerged.

An Post ‘on verge of collapse’ if State fails to provide pay support

Post offices and postal services are on the verge of collapse and need the Government to intervene with financial aid, postmasters have warned as they threaten strike action.

Angry Galway boss Pádraic Joyce labels home game for Monaghan as ‘a joke’

Galway boss Pádraic Joyce has slammed Croke Park fixture-makers for giving Monaghan home advantage when they meet in a vital Allianz Football League relegation play-off next month.