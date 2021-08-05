Today's news headlines: Kellie Harrington books place in Olympic final and how €2m land row led to tragedy

Son who was shot dead by father and brother feared for his life in €2m dispute over land

Mark O’Sullivan so feared being attacked by his brother and father over a €2m land dispute he ­confided to a friend that he believed they might try to murder him and make it look like suicide. The young solicitor urged his friend to keep all correspondence to prove he had not been suicidal and to show it to gardaí in the event of his death.

Kellie Harrington books place in Olympic final with tight victory in Tokyo

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington will fight for Olympic gold this weekend after winning her semi-final bout in Tokyo. The 31-year-old Dubliner defeated Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee in a tight and tactical semi-final at the Kokugikan Arena this morning.

Fáilte Ireland seeking clarity from officials over ‘200 people outdoors’ rule

Fáilte Ireland will “engage intensively” with the Government in a bid to revise guidelines for outdoor hospitality. The move comes in the wake of fresh advice from Attorney General Paul Gallagher that events and gatherings for up to 200 people are allowed.

New vaccine to form part of roll-out that will run until April

The State’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is likely to continue to run until at least next April with an as-yet-unapproved vaccine set to form part of the forthcoming booster programme, ministers have been told.

Mortgage lender ICS makes large rate cuts as big banks ‘stalling’

Mortgage lender ICS’s big rates cuts will mean it is offering some of the cheapest home loans in the Irish market. It became the latest non-bank lender to reduce its mortgage rates.

Voucher, payment or extra leave demanded as talks on health staff Covid claim resume

A voucher, cash payment or extra holiday leave will be demanded for healthcare staff today in recognition of their work during the pandemic. The health group of unions will meet HSE officials at the Workplace Relations Commission this morning.

€983m in healthcare infrastructure spending approved

The State is to allocate more than €983m this year in healthcare infrastructure spending, Health Minister Stephen Donnellly has announced.

Three to go cashless as it targets lifestyle experience stores

Three is to become the first major retail chain in Ireland to go permanently cashless across its 60 nationwide stores. The move is being done as part of a €27m upgrade of the mobile operator’s retail shops here.

'Amazing facility' lies idle as community groups struggle to obtain insurance cover

An outdoor gym built at a community centre in Co Galway is currently lying idle – as no company can be found to insure it. Members of Killannin Community Centre and Pitches are frustrated after around €15,000 was spent on the static outdoor exercise area – and now they can’t use it, due to issues with insurance.

Ram breaks price record in €44,000 sale

A record-breaking ram turned heads when it was bought for €44,000 in Wicklow – the largest sum ever paid for a ram at a sale in the Republic of Ireland. The seven-month-old Suffolk ram was sold by Richard Thompson, a farmer from Ballybofey in Co Donegal.