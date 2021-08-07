Today's news headlines: Kanturk mother's full story of family tragedy, and people at outdoor parties have to sit one metre apart

Anne O'Sullivan (second from right) is consoled at the funeral of her son Mark in St Mary's church Kanturk, Cork. Photo: David Conachy

Mother’s account to gardaí of the terrible events on farm in Kanturk reveal true horror of tragedy that engulfed family

Mother of two Anne O’Sullivan (61) made multiple statements to gardaí in the weeks after the horrific murder-double suicide which claimed the lives of her eldest son Mark (25), her husband Tadg (59) and her youngest son Diarmuid (23). The nurse, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer on February 28 2020, gave several interviews to gardaí over a period of three weeks because of her deteriorating health and the shock over having her entire family wiped out.

People attending outdoor parties have to sit one metre apart

People attending outdoor parties will still have to sit one metre apart from one another, even if they are seated at the same table, according to new hospitality rules published in the wake of the Katherine Zappone party controversy.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder: new statement about alleged cleaning of bloody clothes

A new statement about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier – and the alleged cleaning of blood-stained clothes – has been supplied to An Garda Síochána. A man yesterday gave a statement claiming another person had confessed to him that they had helped clean bloodied clothes following the killing.

A breathtaking betrayal of trust – how ‘atrocious’ sex abuse of three children by a father, mother, uncles and aunt was revealed in court

It was a 10-week Central Criminal Court trial against seven – later reduced to five – members of the same family accused of the “atrocious” sexual abuse and neglect of small children. The five family members were found guilty by a jury yesterday of all but one of the 78 counts against them.

Pregnant women urged to consider jab due to concerns over mothers hospitalised

Pregnant women are being urged to seek “evidence-based information” on Covid-19 jabs due to concerns about expectant mothers being admitted to intensive care. Dr Peter McKenna, HSE clinical director of women and infants health, said the Delta variant is “more aggressive” when it comes to dealing with pregnant women.

Gulf Stream collapse warning would bring storms and cold to Ireland amid worldwide climate chaos

Ireland could face more severe winter storms, more rapid sea level rises and cooler year-round temperatures if the Gulf Stream collapses. The dip in temperatures would most likely be reversed by longer-term global warming, but the combined effect of the two processes leaves much uncertainty ahead.

Trinity College warned Notre Dame cathedral-style fire could destroy Book of Kells

Trinity College warned of the risk of a fire like that which struck Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral in an application for €25m in Government funding to redevelop their historic Old Library. They said a “litany of destructive fires” at historic buildings around the world illustrated the risks of deterioration and damage to the library, which houses the Book of Kells.

Ires Reit rental income rises 6pm amid ‘robust’ occupancy figures

Ires Reit, Ireland’s largest private landlord, says its net rental income increased by almost 6pc to €31.3m in the first six months of this year.

Over €2m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

Over €2m worth of illegal drugs were seized by Revenue in Dublin today. Revenue officers examining parcels in a premises in Dublin today seized approximately 100kg of herbal cannabis.