Today's news headlines: Irish prices now among highest in EU as taxes fuel new surge; and investigation launched into alleged sexual assault at barracks

Here are the top stories this morning from Independent.ie.

Cost of living: How we pay more than most of EU for cars, concerts and even fast food

The cost of living in Ireland is higher than most European countries as rising inflation and higher taxes hit consumers on the double. A price survey by the Irish Independent shows that households here are paying more for everything, from new cars and iPhones to concert tickets and takeaways.

Energy and fuel are priorities for Government in plans for cutting the cost of living

Increasing the energy tax credit and extending the fuel allowance season are emerging as the most likely measures to be taken by the Government to alleviate the rising cost of living. Ministers are also in favour of changing tax rules to allow employers give employees a €1,000 tax-free bonus.

Alleged sexual assault of a female soldier by male officer investigated

The alleged sexual assault of a female soldier by a male Army officer is being investigated by the Defence Forces. The alleged sexual and physical assault occurred in a Dublin barracks on the same day as an outdoor party with alcohol was held during the Covid-19 pandemic

Revolut and N26 customers lack protection of the financial ombudsman

Customers of fast-expanding digital banks Revolut and N26 are not protected by the financial ombudsman because neither company is licensed in Ireland. This means customers will not be able to use the financial ombudsman service if they have a dispute with the companies.

Four out of five applications by adults for first Irish passport being made from outside State

Around 80pc of first-time passport applications for adults being handled by the Irish passport service are for UK and other international residents. People applying for their first passport are experiencing waiting times of at least 40 working days, with some reporting delays of between three and six months.

The Mack Hansen story: 'My parents moved to Australia 50 years ago but they always told Mack he would play for Ireland'

Mack Hansen’s parents knew their son was going to make his debut for the Ireland rugby team before he knew. It was news Diana and Craig had to keep from their son until he found out himself from Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Regulator won’t say how many players bet €900 a month with lottery online

The lottery regulator says it is not allowed to disclose how many online players are betting up to €900 a month on the National Lottery’s app.

‘Demand has increased, but we’re in danger’: Irish sex workers speak out

Ireland’s anti-sex work legislation, which has been in place for five years now, is deeply controversial. Last month, a major new report from Amnesty International said that despite hopes that the new Irish law would protect sex workers, it has actually facilitated “the targeting and abuse of sex workers, and the state is failing to protect them from violence”.

Munira Mirza quit role over Boris Johnson’s unwillingness to take advice

In a 254-word parting shot that was as succinct as it was savage, the prime minister’s policy chief widely known as “Boris’s brain” explained the reasons behind her exit.

Many were daunted by rapid end to most Covid rules

A sharp drop in people’s well-being was reported following the rapid lifting of most Covid restrictions two weeks ago, but the nation is also enthusiastically embracing the new freedoms, a survey has revealed.