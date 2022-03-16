Today's news headlines: Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski's mother tells of heartache after his death in Ukraine

Here are the main news stories of the morning from Independent.ie.

'He always wanted to be out saving the world' - Pierre Zakrzewski's mother tells of heartache after son dies in the war

In an interview with the Irish Independent, his heartbroken mother Maire-Ange Zakrzewska said the 55-year-old’s Irishness was a badge he wore proudly on foreign assignments as a journalist.

Pierre Zakrzewski's poignant words as a Dublin schoolboy decades ago still ring true

‘When you think you have seen the worst excesses of man’s inhumanity to man, you realise the strength of the human spirit.” Those are the poignant words from Irish journalist and cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski.

The Indo Daily: Commodities chaos - why the cost of your favourite foods is doubling

Woman’s ex lay in wait to tie her up and beat her in horror ordeal

The former partner of a woman broke into her home and terrorised her in a horrific ordeal that lasted for around 19 hours and then sent texts messages from her phone to try to blame her.

Even if Bord Gáis customers cut their usage to zero they’ll still be hit by price hikes

Massive prices hikes by Bord Gáis Energy will apply to standing charges as well as the cost per unit of gas and electricity, meaning even customers who reduce their usage to zero will pay more, the Irish Independent has confirmed.

Explosions rock Kyiv amid curfew as Russian warships fire missile near Odesa

The Russian offensive on Ukraine intensified on Wednesday as explosions were reported amid continuous air sirens in the suburbs of Kyiv as the war entered its 21st day.

€1.7bn was pumped last year into the building of apartments

Institutional landlords invested more than €1.7bn in Ireland’s residential sector last year, mostly to forward fund the construction of apartments, according to a new report by Sherry Fitzgerald.

Barrister shot father of four in back of the head as he turned to run away, High Court hears

A witness told gardai that a leading barrister shot an unarmed father-of-four in the back of the head as he turned to run away after an altercation on farmland in Tallaght last month, the High Court has heard.

Refugees may be put in sports halls if hotels are full

The Government could be forced to accommodate Ukrainian refugees in sports halls and community centres if capacity in emergency accommodation like hotels runs out in the coming days.

HSE accused of ‘making a mess’ of showing gratitude to staff in Covid bonus row

Chair of the National Joint Council of HSE Staff Unions, Tony Fitzpatrick, said they are strongly of the view that the HSE is not being loyal to what was announced by Government.

Abortion campaigners call for full decriminalisation and an end to mandatory three-day wait

Abortion should be available on request “up to viability” and the current 12-week gestational limit removed, according to a group led by the National Women’s Council.

