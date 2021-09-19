Today's news headlines: Irish air traffic control 'in crisis', and Mica scandal threatens Coalition as TDs revolt

Read the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...
Irish air traffic controllers have claimed the system is in crisis and that staffing issues have led to an “increased risk of an air traffic incident or accident”. In an incendiary letter sent last week by up to 160 controllers to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, the controllers claimed that over-reliance on overtime to run the service had become a safety issue.
Sinn Féin and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney were among those attending a church event on Friday that was advertised as marking “the centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland, and the partition of Ireland”, it has emerged.
Ian Bailey will “eventually” be extradited to France, a lawyer representing the family of murdered Frenchwoman Sophie Toscan du Plantier has said.
Several Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs could cause the collapse of the Coalition within weeks if Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien does not deliver a “suitable” scheme for families affected by mica, a senior government source has warned.
Controversial academic Dolores Cahill has had her employment terminated by University College Dublin, five months after she applied to retire.
Killer Graham Dwyer was “briefed” by his legal team following the EU Commission hearing on the proceedings in Luxembourg last Monday. Prison sources say Dwyer was “gleeful” after these discussions and is now “quietly confident” the European ruling over his challenge to data retention laws will go in his favour.
The former chairman of Sláintecare said “fundamental failures” of governance, accountability and commitment have made it “impossible” to implement the much-vaunted health care reform plan.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases could fall below 1,000 next month and drop as low as 500 as we approach Christmas, based on the current trajectory of the disease, the Government has been told.
A new report has set out the circumstances surrounding the suspension of homelessness campaigner Anthony Flynn from the charity he co-founded over two allegations of sexual assault.