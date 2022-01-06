Today's news headlines: Ireland's biggest private landlord eyes up expansion to more cities; and Golfgate trial begins today

Golfgate: The accused include the alleged organisers, Independent TD Noel Grealish (pictured) and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy

Buy-to-rent giant now targets smaller cities

Ireland's biggest private landlord is eyeing a move into Limerick and Galway, and further expansion in Cork, as investor appetite for apartments continues to grow.

Warning children will have to stay at home from school amidst surging Omicron wave

Some classes are expected to have to stay at home today as schools reopen for the new term in the midst of the surging Omicron wave of Covid.

Golfgate trial to begin in Galway with 50 witnesses

The trial of two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over alleged breaches of the Health Act at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner held during Covid restrictions in August 2020 begins today in Galway District Court.

WHO expert Dr Mike Ryan warns not to rely solely on Hepa filters to keep schools safe

The vast majority of people operating in a school environment can probably provide adequate ventilation and distancing that will make kids safe,” Dr Ryan told the Irish Independent.

Consumers could save millions of euro with ban on insurance price discrimination

The Central Bank has told insurers to stop price walking from July, but they will still be able to offer discounts in year one to attract new customers.

Instagram is poised to leapfrog Facebook as Ireland’s number one social media network

The rise of Instagram and TikTok here may signal that Irish people are sick of bad-tempered exchanges and misinformation on more established social channels, and are looking for more upbeat social media channels.

Enthusiastic fans of fantasy football ‘more likely to suffer low mood’

People who spend the most time playing, researching and thinking about their fantasy football teams may have worse mental health than other players of the online game, a study suggests.

‘No reason’ why €420,000 public service media report not yet published, senator claims

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne has called on the Government to publish its €420,000 report on the future of public service broadcasting funding.