Today's news headlines: Ireland's biggest private landlord eyes up expansion to more cities; and Golfgate trial begins today

Ireland's biggest private landlord is eyeing a move into Limerick and Galway, and further expansion in Cork, as investor appetite for apartments continues to grow.
Some classes are expected to have to stay at home today as schools reopen for the new term in the midst of the surging Omicron wave of Covid.
The trial of two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over alleged breaches of the Health Act at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner held during Covid restrictions in August 2020 begins today in Galway District Court.
The vast majority of people operating in a school environment can probably provide adequate ventilation and distancing that will make kids safe,” Dr Ryan told the Irish Independent.
The Central Bank has told insurers to stop price walking from July, but they will still be able to offer discounts in year one to attract new customers.
The rise of Instagram and TikTok here may signal that Irish people are sick of bad-tempered exchanges and misinformation on more established social channels, and are looking for more upbeat social media channels.
People who spend the most time playing, researching and thinking about their fantasy football teams may have worse mental health than other players of the online game, a study suggests.
Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne has called on the Government to publish its €420,000 report on the future of public service broadcasting funding.