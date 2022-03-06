Today's news headlines: Ireland embraces refugees of war; Retired senior garda to be sentenced over sexual abuse of sister

Here are the top stories of the morning from Independent.ie
There is overwhelming support to welcome refugees from war-torn Ukraine, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.
A retired senior member of An Garda Síochána, who led a number of major murder investigations, is due to be sentenced over the repeated sexual abuse of his sister, the Sunday Independent can reveal.
Micheál Martin’s denunciation of Russian aggression lifted him in the polls
Yury Filatov says he was “simply repeating” Irish government officials when he accused the country of being to the “forefront” of “anti-Russian events” in the European Union.
The yellow and grey-coloured Renault branding is still visible on the exterior of the old disused car showroom outside the town of Chelm, about 20km from the Polish border with the Ukraine.
The former Dragons’ Den star made a statement to gardaí about the convicted swindler more than 10 years ago — over concerns she had about the collapse of a company she ran with her then partner, Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey.
A €9m residential drug rehabilitation centre linked to the controversial Church of Scientology will not face any more legal obstacles to opening its facility in a small village in Co Meath.
With Kharkiv under a barrage of Russian attacks, Marina Golodnikova, her six-year-old son Emel and mother Galina hide in the bathroom of their apartment — the only room they feel safe in.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee did not disclose to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) that three donations totalling €4,200 came from three companies controlled by Tayto Park boss Ray Coyle.
