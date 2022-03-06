Today's news headlines: Ireland embraces refugees of war; Retired senior garda to be sentenced over sexual abuse of sister

People march through Dublin city centre to protest against the Russian war in Ukraine (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland embraces refugees of war as up to 80,000 Ukrainians may come

There is overwhelming support to welcome refugees from war-torn Ukraine, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

Retired senior garda to be sentenced over sexual abuse of sister

A retired senior member of An Garda Síochána, who led a number of major murder investigations, is due to be sentenced over the repeated sexual abuse of his sister, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Straight-talking Taoiseach wins hearts and minds by speaking loudly and proudly for Ireland

Micheál Martin’s denunciation of Russian aggression lifted him in the polls

Russian ambassador doubles down on bullying claims

Yury Filatov says he was “simply repeating” Irish government officials when he accused the country of being to the “forefront” of “anti-Russian events” in the European Union.

Herculean Polish efforts to help shine a light on the EU’s limp response to shocking refugee crisis

The yellow and grey-coloured Renault branding is still visible on the exterior of the old disused car showroom outside the town of Chelm, about 20km from the Polish border with the Ukraine.

‘I was floored that so many decent people had been affected’ - Sarah Newman confirms she gave gardaí a statement about Catriona Carey in 2011

The former Dragons’ Den star made a statement to gardaí about the convicted swindler more than 10 years ago — over concerns she had about the collapse of a company she ran with her then partner, Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey.

Scientology rehab to go ahead in Meath

A €9m residential drug rehabilitation centre linked to the controversial Church of Scientology will not face any more legal obstacles to opening its facility in a small village in Co Meath.

Video: Huge crowds gather at Dublin's GPO to show solidarity with Ukraine amid Russian invasion

‘It looks exactly like 1942 when Nazi Germany was hitting us’ - mum who returned to Kharkiv just before war is now on perilous trip home to Dublin

With Kharkiv under a barrage of Russian attacks, Marina Golodnikova, her six-year-old son Emel and mother Galina hide in the bathroom of their apartment — the only room they feel safe in.

Helen McEntee didn’t chip in with Tayto Park boss donor details

Justice Minister Helen McEntee did not disclose to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) that three donations totalling €4,200 came from three companies controlled by Tayto Park boss Ray Coyle.

