Today's news headlines: Immunity deals for businesspeople if they snitch on fellow price-fixers ; Irishwoman jailed in Australia for killing her fiancé to be deported

Here are the top news stories of the morning.
The State watchdog for competition is offering crooked businesspeople immunity from prosecution and reduced financial penalties if they are willing to snitch on other members of anti-competitive cartels.
A woman who killed her fiancé during a row at a house in Sydney is to be r eleased from prison this Thursday and then be deported from Australia straight away.
Ireland is set to be hit by gale-force winds and coastal flooding followed by heavy rain and wintry showers as two named storms sweep in across the entire country later this week.
Former ministers, senior civil servants and special advisors who do not comply with the 12 month cooling off period when taking up lobbying roles will be fined €25,000.
Motor insurance regulations brought in to protect consumers are “misleading” them into thinking they are getting good value when they are not, it was claimed.
Data on a Covid-19 vaccine for the youngest children are expected in April, paving the way for it to be possibly given the green light here by early summer.
Covid infection protection and control measures should stay in place in schools to protect the Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle exams, a teachers’ union leader has said.
The number of Irish citizens who have registered with the embassy in Ukraine has now risen from 50 to 145. The department of foreign affairs expects that this number may rise further over the coming days.
The High Court has dismissed Garda HR director John Barrett’s injunction application aimed at preventing the Minister for Justice from dismissing him.