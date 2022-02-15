Today's news headlines: Immunity deals for businesspeople if they snitch on fellow price-fixers ; Irishwoman jailed in Australia for killing her fiancé to be deported

Here are the top news stories of the morning.

Immunity deals for businesspeople if they snitch on fellow price-fixers

The State watchdog for competition is offering crooked businesspeople immunity from prosecution and reduced financial penalties if they are willing to snitch on other members of anti-competitive cartels.

Irishwoman jailed in Australia for killing her fiancé to be deported

A woman who killed her fiancé during a row at a house in Sydney is to be r eleased from prison this Thursday and then be deported from Australia straight away.

Ireland faces battering by two storms bringing gales and heavy rain

Ireland is set to be hit by gale-force winds and coastal flooding followed by heavy rain and wintry showers as two named storms sweep in across the entire country later this week.

€25,000 fines for ex-politicians in new tougher lobbying rules

Former ministers, senior civil servants and special advisors who do not comply with the 12 month cooling off period when taking up lobbying roles will be fined €25,000.

The Indo Daily: Cloud cuckoo land: Ireland’s new landlord class, vultures or saviours?

Motorists being ‘tricked’ over money they save when renewing insurance

Motor insurance regulations brought in to protect consumers are “misleading” them into thinking they are getting good value when they are not, it was claimed.

Decision on Covid vaccine for children aged four and under expected in April

Data on a Covid-19 vaccine for the youngest children are expected in April, paving the way for it to be possibly given the green light here by early summer.

Keep Covid measures in place in schools to protect exams - teachers’ union

Covid infection protection and control measures should stay in place in schools to protect the Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle exams, a teachers’ union leader has said.

Number of Irish citizens registered with the embassy in Ukraine rises

The number of Irish citizens who have registered with the embassy in Ukraine has now risen from 50 to 145. The department of foreign affairs expects that this number may rise further over the coming days.

High Court dismisses Garda HR director’s bid to prevent Minister for Justice from dismissing him

The High Court has dismissed Garda HR director John Barrett’s injunction application aimed at preventing the Minister for Justice from dismissing him.