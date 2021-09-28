Today's news headlines: HSE warns parents not to name children with Covid in WhatsApp groups; customers race to switch amid electricity supply warning

Read the top stories on Indepedent.ie this morning...
The HSE has issued a warning to parents on primary school WhatsApp groups about the dangers of rumour mills naming a child who has Covid-19. WhatsApp exchanges between parents could go into overdrive following the decision to abandon routine testing and tracing of primary schoolchildren who are close contacts of a classmate with the virus.
Customers are racing to switch energy firms as prices surge and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan warns of electricity supply issues for up to four years.
Customers of Permanent TSB have been targeted in a series of attempted frauds, prompting the bank to apologise for delays responding to people on its phone helplines.
Parents with newborn children are in line for two weeks’ extra paid leave in the Budget. Last year, so-called “Parents’ Benefit” – paid at a rate of €245 per week – was increased from two to five weeks in a joint move by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.
A woman is expected to issue legal proceedings against a judge she claims abused his position by seeking a sexual relationship with her. The judge, now retired, is alleged to have contacted the woman after she appeared in his court for a review of a protection order she had against her husband.
A child born today faces living through, on average, seven times more heatwaves than their grandparents, research finds. Children born in 2020 will also experience double the number of wildfires, 2.6 times more droughts and almost three times more river floods and crop failures than someone born in 1960, the analysis says.
Staff within the National Ambulance Service (NAS) are “at breaking point” as the service struggles to provide resources to ensure strategic regional cover.
Smoking is highly likely to worsen the severity of Covid-19 and the risk of dying from the infection, new research reveals today. Smoking prevalence in Ireland is now at around 17pc, down from 25pc in 2003.
The Covid-19 pandemic reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War Two, according to a study published on Monday by Oxford University, with the life expectancy of American men dropping by more than two years.