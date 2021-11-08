Today's news headlines: HSE vaccine queue jumpers will get booster vaccines; families can save thousands as mortgage switching soars

Here are today's biggest stories from across Independent.ie.

Next vaccination phase will see those who jumped queue get booster

Non-frontline healthcare workers who jumped the queue for vaccines will be offered booster jabs as the latest phase of vaccinations begins.

Record number of homeowners saving money by switching mortgages

Mortgage switching has hit an all-time high as homeowners seek to cut thousands of euro from their annual payments.

Some schools still asking for money when accepting offer of a place

Some schools are still asking parents to pay money when accepting an offer of a place for their child for the following September, despite legislation banning the practice.

The Indo Daily: A Game of Thrones – why do we care about the Royal Family?

‘Right to be forgotten’ should be reviewed by Data Protection Commission

The “right to be forgotten” is not an absolute right and the current procedure for determining what content can be ‘erased’ from search engines is inherently unfair, according to a leading data privacy campaigner.

Emergency department overcrowding reaching crisis point nationally

One of Ireland’s major hospital groups has appealed for the public to “consider all care options” before attending A&E as the health facility bears the strain of Covid-19, with 66 staff absent on one day last week.

Older people living alone more frail due to less contact during pandemic

Many older people, particularly those living alone, are now more frail and at higher risk of having to attend a hospital emergency department because of the pandemic, new research has revealed.

Lifting of restrictions leads to surge in spending

The lifting of restrictions on socialising last month saw consumers embrace the party spirit with a surge in spending on get-togethers and nights out.

EU to consider if nuclear power is the solution

Ireland’s EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness is under pressure to reclassify nuclear power as “green energy”, giving it a central role in the battle against global warming and easing Europe’s energy crisis.

Plan for new laws to make strangulation a standalone crime offence

Justice minister Helen McEntee is considering new laws to make strangulation a standalone criminal offence against a backdrop of a number of high profile crimes against women.

Domestic violence victims at risk due to major shortage of refuge spaces

Domestic abuse victims are “likely” to be staying in dangerous situations because of a major shortage of refuge spaces in one of Ireland’s most affluent areas.