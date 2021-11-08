Today's news headlines: HSE vaccine queue jumpers will get booster vaccines; families can save thousands as mortgage switching soars

Here are today's biggest stories from across Independent.ie.
Non-frontline healthcare workers who jumped the queue for vaccines will be offered booster jabs as the latest phase of vaccinations begins.
Mortgage switching has hit an all-time high as homeowners seek to cut thousands of euro from their annual payments.
Some schools are still asking parents to pay money when accepting an offer of a place for their child for the following September, despite legislation banning the practice.
The “right to be forgotten” is not an absolute right and the current procedure for determining what content can be ‘erased’ from search engines is inherently unfair, according to a leading data privacy campaigner.
One of Ireland’s major hospital groups has appealed for the public to “consider all care options” before attending A&E as the health facility bears the strain of Covid-19, with 66 staff absent on one day last week.
Many older people, particularly those living alone, are now more frail and at higher risk of having to attend a hospital emergency department because of the pandemic, new research has revealed.
The lifting of restrictions on socialising last month saw consumers embrace the party spirit with a surge in spending on get-togethers and nights out.
Ireland’s EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness is under pressure to reclassify nuclear power as “green energy”, giving it a central role in the battle against global warming and easing Europe’s energy crisis.
Justice minister Helen McEntee is considering new laws to make strangulation a standalone criminal offence against a backdrop of a number of high profile crimes against women.
Domestic abuse victims are “likely” to be staying in dangerous situations because of a major shortage of refuge spaces in one of Ireland’s most affluent areas.